Good Eggs Expands to L.A.

Online marketplace Good Eggs is cracking into the Los Angeles marketplace. The “purpose-driven" producer-oriented purveyor offers a curated assortment of organic groceries, fresh produce, everyday staples, prepared foods and meal kits.

The company's direct-delivery offerings include an array of locally-sourced organic items from California farmers, makers and producers. Consumers in the greater Los Angeles area, including several suburbs and coastal cities, can begin ordering this month.

“Our food system is broken. With the rise of the modern supermarket, its miles of aisles and limitless processed foods, it has somehow become acceptable to prioritize cost-efficiency over freshness and flavor,” said Bentley Hall, Good Eggs’ CEO. “We are pioneering a new approach – one that is designed to deliver quality without question and convenience without compromise, and we are honored to bring this revolutionary service to the Los Angeles community.”

Based near San Francisco, the privately-owned Good Eggs has attracted investors including Benchmark, S2G Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, GV and others.