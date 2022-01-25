FastAF Launches Curated Grocery Selection

FastAF Technologies has curated what it calls “an unmatched selection of healthy and high-quality items,” all delivered in a matter of minutes, as it enters the grocery category. According to FastAF, it’s the first and only quick-commerce company to differentiate offerings with a curated approach.

“Curation isn’t something you turn on, it’s a part of your DNA,” asserted Lee Hnetinka, CEO and founder of San Francisco-based FastAF. “While other quick-commerce companies offer commoditized and undifferentiated grocery selections, we saw an opportunity to completely reinvent the category with a curation of healthy and higher-quality items.”

In the grocery category, the company now provides hundreds of new products and curated brands, chosen according to “healthiness, quality and relevance in today’s culture.” These items include sustainably farmed eggs and dairy products, plant-based dairy and meat options, frozen food, and what it called “the most robust selection of nonalcoholic beverages available in the quick-commerce space.”

Among the popular brands offered on FastAF are Barebells Protein Bars, Beyond Meat, Dave’s Killer Bread, Happy Egg Co., Kettle Chips, La Morra Pizzeria, Love Corn, Purely Elizabeth, Malibu Mylk, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, Tate’s Cookies, Torres Chips, Tony’s Chocolonely, Vive Organic and Verve Coffee Roasters.

Since its launch in 2020, FastAF has established operations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to grocery, FastAF’s curated offering spans such categories as health, bath and beauty, home and office, and fitness. It has established partnerships with more than 600 national and local retailers. During this time, FastAF has grown 150% month over month and achieved a $142-average-order value, which, according to the company, is the highest in the quick-commerce space.