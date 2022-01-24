Instant-Needs Platforms Transition to Zero Waste

Too Good To Go, an app enabling the sale of surplus food, has partnered with several of the largest instant-needs grocers in the United States, among them Jokr, Gorillas, Reef Technology’s Lightspeed Market and Food Rocket.

The Too Good To Go app, available for iOS in the Apple store or Google Play for Android, connects consumers with surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries and cafes at the end of each business day to ensure that unsold food doesn’t go to waste. More than 7,000 food businesses in 12 major U.S. cities are already using the platform.

“Our partnership with Too Good to Go has been immensely beneficial to the communities we operate in and further extends our commitment to put sustainability at the forefront of our business,” said Tyler Trerotola, U.S. co-founder of New York-based Jokr, which teamed with Too Good To Go last August. “With food waste in the U.S. estimated between 30%-40% of the total food supply, we have an opportunity to drive industry sustainability and to help make Too Good to Go’s dream of a planet with no food waste into reality.”

App users who reserve a Surprise Bag direct from the instant-delivery platforms – the contents of which will change from day to day – can expect a mix of surplus baked goods, meat and dairy products, fresh produce, and packaged and prepared foods, all for a third of the retail price.

“Our partnerships with Jokr and other instant-delivery grocers have allowed us to challenge the industry standard of discarding large amounts of perfectly good surplus at the end of each business day,” noted Tyler Simmons, U.S. head of key accounts at Copenhagen-based Too Good To Go. “By placing an emphasis on sustainable operations, these organizations are collectively paving the way toward a greener, healthier future and saving surplus at significant retail levels.”

Available in 17 international markets, including Paris, London, Copenhagen, Madrid and Amsterdam, the Too Good To Go app has been downloaded more than 50 million times, with 110 million-plus meals saved to date, the equivalent to 440 million pounds of CO2e gas emission. In the 12 major U.S. cities where Too Good To Go operates, 1.5 million Americans have already saved more than 1.3 million meals in just over a year. The company is a certified B-Corp.