Amazon Opens 4 High-Tech Grocery Stores

Other recent Amazon Fresh store openings include a location which launched in Eatontown, N.J. in June 2024. The Amazon Fresh format features a variety of high-tech omnichannel features designed to merge online grocery shopping with an elevated in-store experience.

These include fast grocery delivery and pickup options, and all four new locations feature the Amazon Dash Cart smart shopping cart and Amazon One palm-based payment devices.

In addition, customers who shop these Amazon Fresh stores can save up to 30% on 4,000 weekly rotating grocery items across the aisles both in-store and online, every day. Prime members have exclusive access to Prime Savings, which offers 10% of on hundreds of additional grocery items across the aisles.

These openings come about seven months after Amazon closed a handful of Fresh stores, including one on Pike Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Amazon Fresh – a Closer Look

Amazon debuted Amazon Fresh in 2020, in Woodland Hills, Calif. Since November 2022, Amazon Fresh has lowered prices on thousands of items and tripled the size of its promotion plan to deliver what Amazon says is millions of dollars in savings to customers.

Store assortment includes a mix of national, local and Amazon private-label brand products. The Roseville and Bensalem locations both measure approximately 42,000-sq.-ft., while the Lodi store measures approximately 40,000-sq.-ft. and the Tinley Park store measures approximately 38,000-sq-ft.

"We offer great prices on quality items every day at Amazon Fresh, ensuring grocery shopping is convenient and affordable for all our customers," said Claire Peters, worldwide VP, Amazon Fresh in a statement emailed to Chain Store Age in May 2024. "Increasing our weekly deals across thousands of items and expanding the reach of Prime savings at Amazon Fresh is just one way that we’re continuing to invest in competitive pricing and savings for all of our customers – both in-store and online."

