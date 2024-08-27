Publix Adds Another Location in Kentucky Lineup

As with other Kentucky stores, this one features and promotes locally-produced items.

Publix Super Markets has deemed Kentucky hospitable for business. The Florida-based grocer announced that it is moving ahead with a new store in Owensboro, Ky., about 100 miles southwest of Louisville and the fourth largest city in the state.

The Owensboro site at the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Hayden Road is Publix’s 11th planned location in Kentucky, as the retailer continues to push north beyond its traditional service area. According to the company, the supermarket will span 50,325 square feet and employ about 150 associates.

No opening date has been announced yet. Progressive Grocer was on hand for the opening of the first Publix in Kentucky in January 2024. Later this year, Publix is set to unveil two more stores in Louisville and another in Lexington, and is in various planning and construction phases of its outposts in the Bluegrass State.

Meanwhile, crews are putting the finishing touches on a 54,964-square-foot Publix in Gainesville, Ga., that will welcome shoppers on Sept. 12.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.