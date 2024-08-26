Tony’s Fresh Market to Debut Remodeled Store Outside of Chicago

“This store was updated and redesigned to enhance the shopping experience and meet the needs of our local customers,” said Tony’s Fresh Market’s CEO Frank Ingraffia. “This investment demonstrates our commitment to the Waukegan community and will provide an exceptional and expanded variety of fresh and authentic food options, friendly customer service and great prices in a refreshed and updated atmosphere. We’re looking forward to the reopening and to celebrating with the local community."

In celebration of the store’s grand reopening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. and feature remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials in addition to live entertainment. The first 100 customers to enter the store will receive a $50 Tony’s Fresh Market gift card. Five shoppers will also win a “surprise and delight” gift throughout the day.

To further demonstrate its commitment to the Waukegan community, Tony’s Charitable Foundation will donate $5,000 to Beacon Place, a local non-profit community center.

The store will operate daily from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Founded in 1979 by two Italian immigrants, Tony’s has grown to become a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer with 21 stores. Tony's is a banner store of Heritage Grocers Group. Headquartered in Ontario, Calif., Heritage Grocers operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.