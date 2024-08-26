 Skip to main content

Tony’s Fresh Market to Debut Remodeled Store Outside of Chicago

Renovated location in Waukegan will provide expanded variety of fresh and authentic food options
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Tony’s Fresh Market will host grand reopening in Waukegan, Ill.

Tony’s Fresh Market has revealed it will reopen its Waukegan, Ill., location on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7:00 a.m.

The newly remodeled Waukegan store, located at 1700 N. Lewis Ave., will feature even greater product assortments and enhanced offerings reflecting the food preferences of the local community. 

The grand reopening will showcase the store’s new modern layout, which features:

  • A produce department with a wide array of ripe, seasonal fruits and vegetables from the USA and Latin America.
  • A full-service meat department offering USDA Choice beef, fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily, and a large selection of seafood.
  • A full-service deli boasting a variety of premium international deli meats and cheeses, classic deli salads, in addition to specialty subs available for catering or on-the-go.
  • An authentic Mexican Cocina where customers can savor the flavors of carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and enjoy great Daily Deal options.
  • A Tortilleria featuring authentic corn tortillas in addition to flour tortillas made from scratch.
  • A Bakery filled with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, and ethnic treats baked fresh daily.
  • A Sushi Station offering a wide selection of fresh sushi, hand rolls, and more.
  • La Michoacana ice cream and ice cream bars.
“This store was updated and redesigned to enhance the shopping experience and meet the needs of our local customers,” said Tony’s Fresh Market’s CEO Frank Ingraffia. “This investment demonstrates our commitment to the Waukegan community and will provide an exceptional and expanded variety of fresh and authentic food options, friendly customer service and great prices in a refreshed and updated atmosphere. We’re looking forward to the reopening and to celebrating with the local community."

In celebration of the store’s grand reopening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. and feature remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials in addition to live entertainment. The first 100 customers to enter the store will receive a $50 Tony’s Fresh Market gift card. Five shoppers will also win a “surprise and delight” gift throughout the day.

To further demonstrate its commitment to the Waukegan community, Tony’s Charitable Foundation will donate $5,000 to Beacon Place, a local non-profit community center.

The store will operate daily from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Founded in 1979 by two Italian immigrants, Tony’s has grown to become a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer with 21 stores. Tony's is a banner store of Heritage Grocers Group. Headquartered in Ontario, Calif., Heritage Grocers operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. 

