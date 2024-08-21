 Skip to main content

Bi-Rite Market to Open Polk Street Location

San Francisco indie will keep the party going for a month after debut of 3rd store
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
San Francisco's Bi-Rite Market on Polk Street will welcome customers on Aug. 29, with opening weekend festivities and surprises continuing throughout the month of September.

Bi-Rite Family of Businesses, a San Francisco-based independent grocer and Certified B Corporation, will open Bi-Rite Market Polk Street on Aug. 29. After months of extensive renovation, the location will be Bi-Rite’s third neighborhood grocery store.

Initially revealed in October 2022, the renovation of the former Real Foods Co. location at 2140 Polk Street has resulted in a refreshed destination where guests can enjoy food from socially responsible farmers, ranchers, and makers.

“Our vision was never just to open another store,” noted Sam Mogannam, founding partner of Bi-Rite Family of Businesses. “We wanted to create a space that reflects the neighborhood’s soul, where people can gather, discover and delight in the food they love. And where we can build community together for generations to come.”

The customer experience at Bi-Rite Market Polk Street will include carefully curated local and direct-sourced products, house-made meals, desserts, and pints of Bi-Rite Creamery ice cream. Every item is backed by Bi-Rite's Certified Delicious brand promise: a commitment that everything sold will be delicious, or the team will make it right. 

The store will be led by longtime staffers, including General Manager Steffan Morin, a 17-year Bi-Rite veteran, and Assistant General Manager Skyler Warren, with 11 years of experience. They head up a team that blends the expertise of seasoned Bi-Rite staff from other markets with the fresh perspective of more than 60 new hires. The expansion has ultimately created 75 new jobs in San Francisco.  

To mark the opening, Bi-Rite Market Polk Street will invite customers to various activities throughout the opening weekend and throughout the first month.

During opening weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, shoppers will be able to experience the new space, receive gifts with purchase and take advantage of special deals, all while helping give back. Three percent of all market sales will go to Bi-Rite’s longtime community partner, Project Open Hand, which serves nutritious meals and healthy groceries to more than 200 people daily at its San Francisco Grocery Center. The weekend celebration will also include live music from local musicians from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Carrying on the festivities, Bi-Rite Market Polk Street will host Saturday Songs on Polk, featuring local musicians from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday throughout the month. Special promotions, local producer tastings and surprises will also continue. 

The new Polk Street store, located between Broadway and Vallejo, will be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 

While Bi-Rite has been a San Francisco institution for 80-plus years, second-generation owner Sam Mogannam has led the company on a mission of Creating Community Through Food since 1998 at three neighborhood markets, a creamery, a catering company and a small farm. The Bi-Rite family also includes 18 Reasons, a nonprofit community cooking school. Bi-Rite Family of Businesses was named as one of Progressive Grocer's Outstanding Independents for 2023. 

