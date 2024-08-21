Bi-Rite Market to Open Polk Street Location
To mark the opening, Bi-Rite Market Polk Street will invite customers to various activities throughout the opening weekend and throughout the first month.
During opening weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, shoppers will be able to experience the new space, receive gifts with purchase and take advantage of special deals, all while helping give back. Three percent of all market sales will go to Bi-Rite’s longtime community partner, Project Open Hand, which serves nutritious meals and healthy groceries to more than 200 people daily at its San Francisco Grocery Center. The weekend celebration will also include live music from local musicians from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Carrying on the festivities, Bi-Rite Market Polk Street will host Saturday Songs on Polk, featuring local musicians from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday throughout the month. Special promotions, local producer tastings and surprises will also continue.
The new Polk Street store, located between Broadway and Vallejo, will be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
While Bi-Rite has been a San Francisco institution for 80-plus years, second-generation owner Sam Mogannam has led the company on a mission of Creating Community Through Food since 1998 at three neighborhood markets, a creamery, a catering company and a small farm. The Bi-Rite family also includes 18 Reasons, a nonprofit community cooking school. Bi-Rite Family of Businesses was named as one of Progressive Grocer's Outstanding Independents for 2023.