Bi-Rite’s Sam Mogannam Among Specialty Food Association’s 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed the 2018 inductees into its Hall of Fame, which encompasses the trade organization’s diverse membership of buyers, importers and manufacturers. Among the 11 honorees nominated and selected by SFA members and a special Hall of Fame Committee is Sam Mogannam, the second-generation owner of the San Francisco-based Bi-Rite Family of Businesses, which under his leadership has grown to include two markets, a farm, a creamery, a café, and 18 Reasons, a nonprofit cooking school.

The other inductees are:

Fran Bigelow, Fran’s Chocolates

Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, Annie Chun’s/gimMe Snacks

Sue Conley and Peg Smith, Cowgirl Creamery

Craig and Cindy Makela, Santa Barbara Olive Co., California Coast Naturals, Oleavicin

Russell McCall, Gourmet Foods International

Doug Renfro, Renfro Foods Inc.

Nassem Ziyad, Ziyad Brothers Importing

“The mission of Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame is to honor individuals who have achieved innovative success while making a positive impact within the industry,” noted Phil Kafarakis, president of New York-based SFA. “This year’s honorees are specialty food pioneers who have been integral to industry growth and exemplify the vision of our association, ‘To Shape the Future of Food.’”

The inductees will be honored at the Summer Fancy Food Show at New York’s Javits Center on the evening of July 1 during a special event, “SFA Recognition: Celebrating Our Legacy.” The association’s Lifetime Achievement Awards will also be presented at the event.

A not-for-profit trade association with 3,600 members in the United States and abroad, SFA owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, and presents the SOFI Awards recognizing excellence in specialty food.