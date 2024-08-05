Mollie Stone’s Markets Names New COO
Elliott Stone promoted at Bay Area indie as Steve Stamos retires
Elliott’s experience includes leading management teams as well as being the company’s general manager for the past five years. He earned a B.S. in business from Arizona State University and is a graduate of the USC Food Industry Management Program.
Elliott succeeds Steve Stamos who is retiring after 32 years at Mollie Stone’s and more than 48 years in the industry. Noted Mike: “We will miss Steve, but at the same time wish him all the best in the future and life after Mollie Stone’s.”
Founded in 1986, Mill Valley, Calif.-based Mollie Stone’s Markets is a unionized grocery chain with nine locations throughout the Bay Area.