Mollie Stone’s Markets Names New COO

Mollie Stone’s Markets, an independent family-owned grocery operator in the San Francisco Bay Area, has promoted Elliott Stone to the position of COO. Bringing to his latest role more than 19 years of experience working in all aspects of the family business, Elliott, son of company founder and CEO Mike Stone, will oversee daily operations focused on maintaining and extending the retailer’s commitment to top-quality products, superior customer services and community involvement.

“Elliott’s experience, record of innovation, and commitment to product quality and customer service make him the clear choice to help lead Mollie Stone’s into the future,” said Mike. “Elliott uniquely understands that our name is on the door and maintaining our commitment to staff and customers is at the heart of every decision we make.”

“Growing up in this family and spending my life involved with and working in these stores, I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for what my father has built and the fantastic team we have assembled throughout this organization,” added Elliott. “I am honored and humbled by this new role, and I will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the values that have made us a trusted name in the community.”

