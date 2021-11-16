Mollie Stone’s Honored for Philanthropic Efforts

On the occasion of National Philanthropy Day (Nov. 15), Mollie Stone’s Markets received the Outstanding Corporate Grantmaker Award from the Golden Gate chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The chapter is marking 50 years of paying tribute to the meaningful contributions that philanthropy has had on the San Francisco Bay Area. A virtual awards ceremony will take place Nov. 18.

The independent grocer, which works with growers and brands in the region to bring customers high-quality local products, has reached out to neighbors affected by the pandemic, fires, power outages, poverty and lack of opportunity, helping local hospitals, food banks, schools, first responders and various community nonprofits with direct financial support, food, personal protective equipment, volunteers and customer match programs

In accepting the award, Mollie Stone’s owner and CEO Mike Stone noted: “There is no greater need during one’s lifetime than to support our community. … If I can make a difference in one person’s life, what greater gift is there?”

In business since 1986, Mill Valley, Calif.-based Mollie Stone’s is a family-owned Bay Area business with nine stores and 700 employees.