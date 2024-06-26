 Skip to main content

King Kullen Appoints SVP of Company Ops

Tracey Cullen is great-granddaughter of King Kullen founder
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
King Kullen Tracey Cullen 2024 Main Image
Tracey Cullen

King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. has named Tracey Cullen, Esq., its SVP of company operations. Previously VP of corporate strategy and initiatives at the company, Cullen is a great-granddaughter of King Kullen founder Michael J. Cullen and daughter of former King Kullen Co-President Brian C. Cullen. 

“As a fourth-generation member of the King Kullen founding family, Tracey has displayed the skills and dedication required to help lead King Kullen to future successes,” noted President and COO Joseph W. Brown. “Her promotion reflects the continuation of family leadership guiding the direction of King Kullen. Everyone at King Kullen joins me in congratulating Tracey on her senior operational role.”

An Amityville, N.Y., resident, Cullen began her career at King Kullen in 2010. She sits on the company’s board of directors as well as on the board of directors of Long Island Cares, in which capacity she advances the food bank’s goal of improving food security and helping families achieve self-sufficiency.

Before joining King Kullen, Cullen was an attorney in the New York and Stamford, Conn., offices of a prominent national labor and employment law firm. She received her MBA from Columbia Business School and JD from St. John’s University School of Law.

Founded in 1930, Hauppauge, N.Y.-based King Kullen has been recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. It currently operates stores in the Long Island towns of  Bay Shore, Bellmore, Bethpage, Blue Point, Bridgehampton, Center Moriches, Cutchogue, Eastport, Garden City Park, Halesite, Hampton Bays, Hewlett, Huntington Station, Island Park, Levittown, Lindenhurst, Manhasset, Manorville, Massapequa Park, Middle Island, North Patchogue, Rockville Centre, Shirley, St. James, Valley Stream, Wading River and Wantagh.

