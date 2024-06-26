King Kullen Appoints SVP of Company Ops

An Amityville, N.Y., resident, Cullen began her career at King Kullen in 2010. She sits on the company’s board of directors as well as on the board of directors of Long Island Cares, in which capacity she advances the food bank’s goal of improving food security and helping families achieve self-sufficiency.

Before joining King Kullen, Cullen was an attorney in the New York and Stamford, Conn., offices of a prominent national labor and employment law firm. She received her MBA from Columbia Business School and JD from St. John’s University School of Law.

Founded in 1930, Hauppauge, N.Y.-based King Kullen has been recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. It currently operates stores in the Long Island towns of Bay Shore, Bellmore, Bethpage, Blue Point, Bridgehampton, Center Moriches, Cutchogue, Eastport, Garden City Park, Halesite, Hampton Bays, Hewlett, Huntington Station, Island Park, Levittown, Lindenhurst, Manhasset, Manorville, Massapequa Park, Middle Island, North Patchogue, Rockville Centre, Shirley, St. James, Valley Stream, Wading River and Wantagh.