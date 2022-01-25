King Kullen Chooses CitrusAd to Power Digital Retail Media

King Kullen has selected CitrusAd’s retail media platform to increase online and in-store sales for its CPG suppliers. The grocer joins CitrusAd’s expansive e-commerce ad network, which provides a single platform for brands to reach omnichannel shoppers nationally across many retail accounts. Sponsored product ads are available in the retailer’s most visible positions online for desktop and mobile. The new retail media tech is now accessible for natively served media inventory on King Kullen’s e-commerce website, giving brands the ability to engage with the retailer’s shoppers.

The easy-to-use self-serve platform aims to enhance and customize shopping experiences for customers. King Kullen’s first-party data will work with CitrusAd’s algorithms to deliver relevant ads to consumers at scale. The CitrusAd solution also includes fully transparent closed-loop analytics to calculate return on ad spend.

“Our founder, Michael J. Cullen was a great innovator, [and] we proudly continue his legacy by bringing new, innovative technology from CitrusAd to enhance shopping experiences, improve product discovery and overall sales in a relevant manner,” said Tracey Cullen, VP of corporate strategy and initiatives at King Kullen.

“We are honored to provide King Kullen, a legendary and visionary retail chain, with our innovative, leading retail media technology to serve them and their supplier brands with expansive growth opportunities,” noted Brian DeCoveny, SVP retail media partnerships for St. Petersburg, Fla.-based CitrusAd.

In choosing CitrusAd, King Kullen joins such retailers as Albertsons, Cub Foods, Lowe’s, Gopuff, Shipt, Groupon, Petco, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Wakefern Food Corp. and Harris Teeter in combining the strength of first-party data with CitrusAd’s retail media tech to help brands engage with shoppers in a more relevant and personalized way.

A recent grocery study across various categories demonstrated the effect that CitrusAd can have on a brand’s online sales and in-store sales. Four campaigns went live for one week only, and the advertised SKUs saw an average 97% online sales increase, plus an average 26.5% in-store sales rise during that week. When the campaigns ended, the SKUs experienced an average 53% online sales decline from the previous advertised week online and a 24.5% in-store sales decrease.

Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, Hauppauge, N.Y.-based King Kullen operates 29 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.