Price Chopper Taps CitrusAd for Retail Media

Midwestern regional grocer Price Chopper is the latest food retailer to join CitrusAd’s growing e-commerce ad network. In a bid to compete with behemoths like Amazon, more than 25,000 retail stores have teamed up with CitrusAd to provide a scalable self-serve ad platform enabling brands to develop targeted campaigns across an entire network of omnichannel retailers throughout the United States.

Among the campaign features that can be deployed at the digital point of purchase are banners, sponsored product ads and brand pages. Also, through CitrusAd’s relevancy engine, brands boost return on ad spend (ROAS) while shoppers receive an improved, more personalized experience. The retail media technology has been incorporated into Price Chopper’s online shopping website and mobile app, giving brands the ability to engage with Price Chopper’s shoppers with real-time visibility and measurement to ad performance via CitrusAd’s fully transparent reporting dashboard.

"Our stores are continuously trying to engage with customers on a more personal level, [and] with CitrusAd’s platform increasing ad relevancy, we are able to connect our customers to brands on a more personal and convenient level,” noted Price Chopper Chief Marketing Officer Casie Broker. “This enhances both the overall experience and lets our customers find new and old favorites in one place.”

“As third-party cookies will no longer be supported by Google, Safari and Firefox in 2022, online-savvy retailers like Price Chopper integrate with CitrusAd to offer the perfect opportunity for brands to utilize the retailer’s first-party data to connect with shoppers in a relevant, unobtrusive manner at the point of sale,” said Brian DeCoveny, VP retail media partnerships for CitrusAd, whose U.S. headquarters is in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Using the retailer’s first-party data from its website and loyalty program, CitrusAd’s relevancy engine employs algorithms and real-time data to pinpoint shopper preferences, delivering ads that improve and personalize the shopper’s experience.

Overland Park, Kan.-based Price Chopper encompasses 52 locally owned stores.

[To view the “Brands Weigh In on Retail Media Networks” on-demand webinar, click here.]