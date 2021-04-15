Brands Weigh In on Retail Media Networks

Webinar Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

Retail Media Networks (RMNs) have hit their “tipping point.” In 2020, the highest volume of RMNs launched or re-launched within the calendar year. This caused many brands to shift their ad focus and reallocate budgets to take advantage of this unique opportunity to better target their shoppers and measure true ROI. Over 80% of CPGs now say that they plan to increase their investment in RMNs this year.

As retailers and grocers continue to launch and evolve their media networks to address this growing demand, many are eager to better understand what their CPGs, brands and advertisers want from RMNs. Learn what Inmar Intelligence discovered after surveying hundreds of brands and asking them to weigh in.

What are the current pain points with these solutions?

What new features and innovations do CPGs want to see?

How do CPGs currently evaluate RMNs and allocate budgets?

How do CPGs see Retail Media fitting into the overall marketing mix now and in the future?



During our webinar, Inmar Intelligence will be joined by a panel of experts from CPGs and retailers to discuss the compelling results of this unique survey. Join us!