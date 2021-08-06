Advertisement
06/08/2021

King Kullen Promotes 3 Executives

Great-granddaughter of founder among those elevated
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
King Kullen Promotes 3 Executives Tracey Cullen Michael Infantolino Albert Hesse
Left to right: Tracey Cullen, Michael Infantolino and Albert Hesse

Hard on the heels of its appointment of a new COO, King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. has promoted three longtime executives, following a June 3 meeting of its board of directors. The promotions are as follows: 

Tracey Cullen has been elected VP, corporate strategy and initiatives. Cullen, who was previously VP, marketing, was also elected to the King Kullen board of directors. She is the great-granddaughter of King Kullen founder Michael J. Cullen.

Michael Infantolino has been elected president of Wild by Nature, an independent subsidiary of King Kullen. Infantolino was previously VP of Wild by Nature. 

Albert Hesse has been elected VP of King Kullen Pharmacies Corp. Hesse was previously King Kullen Director of Pharmacy.

Earlier this month, King Kullen named Joseph W. Brown president and COO and Bernard P. Kennedy EVP, chief administrative officer and secretary, following a vote by the King Kullen board of directors.

Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, Hauppauge, N.Y.-based King Kullen operates 29 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Also Worth Reading

King Kullen Makes Executive Appointments Joseph W. Brown Bernard P. Kennedy

King Kullen Makes Executive Appointments

Brown becomes president/COO; Kennedy promoted to EVP, chief administrative officer and sec’y

King Kullen SVP Joins Long Island Association Board

King Kullen SVP Joins Long Island Association Board

Bernard P. Kennedy is 3rd-generation member of independent’s founding family

King Kullen Makes Executive Moves

King Kullen Makes Executive Moves

3 longtime employees promoted

Stop & Shop’s Acquisition of King Kullen Is Cancelled

Stop & Shop’s Acquisition of King Kullen Canceled

Deal would have involved nearly 40 stores

You May Also Like

Advertisement