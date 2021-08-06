King Kullen Promotes 3 Executives

Hard on the heels of its appointment of a new COO, King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. has promoted three longtime executives, following a June 3 meeting of its board of directors. The promotions are as follows:

Tracey Cullen has been elected VP, corporate strategy and initiatives. Cullen, who was previously VP, marketing, was also elected to the King Kullen board of directors. She is the great-granddaughter of King Kullen founder Michael J. Cullen.

Michael Infantolino has been elected president of Wild by Nature, an independent subsidiary of King Kullen. Infantolino was previously VP of Wild by Nature.

Albert Hesse has been elected VP of King Kullen Pharmacies Corp. Hesse was previously King Kullen Director of Pharmacy.

Earlier this month, King Kullen named Joseph W. Brown president and COO and Bernard P. Kennedy EVP, chief administrative officer and secretary, following a vote by the King Kullen board of directors.

Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, Hauppauge, N.Y.-based King Kullen operates 29 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.