King Kullen Makes Executive Moves
Get great content like this right in your inbox.Subscribe
King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. has announced the promotion of three longtime executives following a meeting held by its board of directors. The promotions are:
- Joseph W. Brown has been elected executive vice president. He began his career at King Kullen as a teenager 47 years ago and most recently served as senior vice president chief merchandising officer. In his new role as executive vice president, Brown will assume greater responsibility in corporate leadership, strategic planning and maximizing operational performance. He will continue to serve as president of Wild by Nature, an independent subsidiary of King Kullen.
- Bernard P. Kennedy has been elected senior vice president corporate and legal affairs. He is a third-generation member of the King Kullen founding family and will help guide corporate strategy and development as well as oversee corporate real estate and legal issues.
- Michael Simco has been elected vice president administration and benefits. He began his career with King Kullen 35 years ago and most recently served as director of corporate payroll and benefits. In his new role as vice president administration and benefits, Simco will assume additional responsibility in the areas of insurance and benefits management.
Based in Bethpage, N.Y., and recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket, King Kullen, which was founded in 1930, operates 29 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.