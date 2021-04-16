King Kullen SVP Joins Long Island Association Board

Bernard P. Kennedy, SVP corporate and legal affairs at Hauppauge, New York-based independent retailer King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc., has been appointed to the board of directors of the Long Island Association (LIA), a leading business organization in the region.

“The entire LIA board joins me in welcoming Bernie, a third-generation member of the King Kullen founding family,” said Lawrence J. Waldman, LIA board chairman and senior advisor at Jericho, New York-based First Long Island Investors. “An attorney and representative of one of Long Island’s oldest, largest and best-known family businesses, Bernie brings to the board a unique perspective and important voice. I look forward to his many contributions as we seek to strengthen and protect Long Island as a premier place to live and work.”

At King Kullen, Kennedy helps guide corporate strategy and development, as well as overseeing corporate real estate and legal issues. He has also been a co-managing member of Bond, Schoeneck & King, and held executive positions on the boards of both the Family & Children’s Association and Little Flower Children and Family Services. Kennedy received his JD from Fordham University and graduated from New York University with a BA in journalism.

“Both King Kullen and the Long Island Association have served Long Islanders for more than nine decades,” noted Kennedy. “It’s an honor to be part of such long-serving organizations and I look forward to advancing the LIA’s many important goals.”

Recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as American’s first supermarket, King Kullen was founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen and now operates 30 King Kullen supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Incorporated in 1926, Melville, New York-based LIA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that aims to make Long Island a better place and business-friendly region. It works closely with organizations throughout the state and the country to influence public policy and ensure a prosperous future for the region.