Popular Japanese Grocer Entering San Francisco’s East Bay

Tokyo Central is moving into the Bay Street Emeryville development in the East Bay of San Francisco next year. The Japanese supermarket chain is owned by Pan Pacific Retail Management (PPRM), which is also the parent company of Gelson’s Markets, Don Quijote and Marukai.

Tokyo Central will stock premium imported Japanese goods such as groceries, made-to-order and ready-to-serve food trays, as well as health products and other specialty items. The new location will also feature an upscale restaurant serving fresh and authentic Japanese cuisine.

“Tokyo Central is the ultimate one-stop destination for Japanese specialty food and lifestyle items,” said Kazuhiro Matsumoto, president of PPRM USA. “We are thrilled to bring Japan’s quality and value to a location as diverse as Bay Street Emeryville.”

“Bay Street’s freshly redesigned space offers residents and visitors a unique cultural shopping experience, and the addition of Tokyo Central completes our team’s vision of bringing an important daily needs amenity to the surrounding community,” said Scott Bohrer, VP of development for Bay Street Emeryville.

Established in 1965, Tokyo Central is one of the first international Japan-based retailers in the United States market. The grocer currently operates 12 locations in California and another in Hawaii, with the Bay Street location marking its second in Northern California.