TimeForge Joins IGA Red Oval Family

“We are thrilled to welcome TimeForge as a Red Oval Family Partner,” noted Michael La Kier, VP of brand development at Chicago-based IGA. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide independent grocers with the resources and technology necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic retail environment. With TimeForge, our member stores will gain special access to top-tier labor management solutions, ensuring they can operate more efficiently and effectively.”

In addition to this partnership, TimeForge Managing Partner Anthony Presley took part in an IGA-sponsored panel at the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show in Las Vegas. The session, “A New Look at Labor Retention for Independent Grocery Operators,” was held this past March 11.

Moderated by Michael Sansolo, president of Sansolo Solutions, the panel addressed the acute labor issue in the grocery industry, which has one of the highest turnover rates of any U.S. industry. The discussion featured insights from a study commissioned by the Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council, examining the lasting impact of the pandemic and other hiring and retention issues. Additionally, panelists Paulo Goelzer, president of IGA Coca-Cola Institute/Retail Learning Institute; Ted Balistreri, owner of Sendik’s Food Market; Katie Krogstad, VP of marketing at Hyer; and Presley offered tactical solutions for how independent grocers can recruit and retain the best workforce.

Under the Red Oval Family partnership, IGA members are eligible for exclusive pricing on TimeForge products and services.

Founded in 1926, IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion per year. The alliance encompasses more than 6,300 stores globally, with operations in 46 of the United States and 25-plus countries.