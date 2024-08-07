 Skip to main content

IGA Teams With Potatoes USA to Help Grow Baskets

Program gives independent grocers access to best-in-class resources, shopper insights, merchandising best practices
A new program with Potatoes USA aims to empower IGA members to grow their market share and store sales via integrated programs and best-in-class insights and assets.

Since potatoes are a key grocery basket-builder, with IRI noting a $90.50 average basket with potatoes, versus $47.47 without them, the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and national marketing and promotion board Potatoes USA have joined forces this summer to help indies capitalize on an item accounting for more than 10% of all vegetable sales. The partnership aims to empower IGA members to grow their market share and store sales via integrated programs and best-in-class insights and assets.

“As our Red Oval Partnership grows, we are working to build a world-class group of organizations dedicated to growing the fresh category for shoppers,” noted IGA VP Brand Development Michael La Kier. “Potatoes USA exemplifies IGA’s dedication to the IGA brand promise of Local Equals Fresh through their support of the potato category. We are excited to welcome Potatoes USA.”

By collaborating with independent grocers within the alliance, Potatoes USA aims to implement and test targeted strategies to lift the potato category, thereby spurring demand and increasing sales in the grocery channel. Simultaneously, independent food retailers will gain access to best-in-class resources, shopper insights and potato merchandising best practices, enabling them to better meet consumer needs and preferences.  

Denver-based Potatoes USA, the largest vegetable commodity board, was established in 1971 by potato farmers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes. 

Founded in 1926, Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion per year. The alliance comprises more than 6,300 stores worldwide, with operations in 46 of the United States and 25-plus countries.

