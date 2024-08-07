IGA Teams With Potatoes USA to Help Grow Baskets

By collaborating with independent grocers within the alliance, Potatoes USA aims to implement and test targeted strategies to lift the potato category, thereby spurring demand and increasing sales in the grocery channel. Simultaneously, independent food retailers will gain access to best-in-class resources, shopper insights and potato merchandising best practices, enabling them to better meet consumer needs and preferences.

Denver-based Potatoes USA, the largest vegetable commodity board, was established in 1971 by potato farmers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes.

Founded in 1926, Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion per year. The alliance comprises more than 6,300 stores worldwide, with operations in 46 of the United States and 25-plus countries.