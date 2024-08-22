ASG Adds New Lincoln Market in NYC to Supermarket Network

Associated Supermarket Group (ASG) has recently added the new Lincoln Market in New York City to its supermarket network.

Located at 501 6th Avenue in Manhattan, the 12,000-square-foot store offers the high-quality produce, international cheeses, meats and pantry staples that Lincoln Market is renowned for. In addition to its superior products, Lincoln Market is known for fair pricing and an ideal mix of organic and conventional items.

[RELATED: NGA, UNFI Roll Out Traceability Guide for Grocers]

ASG will provide Lincoln Market’s newest location with a wide range of products and services, including retail solutions, distribution, marketing, merchandising, promotional services and store financing.

The independent supermarket group’s mission is to provide customers with an outstanding value proposition of retail solutions and flexibility. ASG’s retail solutions and services deliver successful experiences while preserving customers’ freedom to run their own stores. By becoming a part of the ASG network, independent store owners are empowered with the opportunity to succeed by redefining how people shop in their supermarkets.

Lincoln Market operates six other locations across the New York Metro area, serving the Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, Harlem and Astoria neighborhoods. The first Lincoln Market opened on July 1, 2017, in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The independent grocer continues to grow, with another store anticipated to open in 2024.