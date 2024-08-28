 Skip to main content

The Fresh Grocer Opens 1st Location on Long Island

Store is owned and operated by family-run K. Thompson Foods
Marian Zboraj
The Fresh Grocer
The new full-service Fresh Grocer features high-quality, fresh prepared foods and meat, seafood, floral, produce and frozen departments for the Oakdale community.

The Fresh Grocer celebrated the grand opening of its newest store – its first on Long Island – in Oakdale, N.Y., on Aug. 23.

Located at 885 Montauk Highway in Lighthouse Commons, the 26,000-square-foot store offers fresh prepared foods, groceries and produce in a full-service supermarket format. The store is owned and operated by K. Thompson Foods, the family-run company operated by Ken Thompson, Sr. as well as his son, Ken Thompson Jr.; grandson, Ken Thompson III; and sister Danielle Johnston. The family also runs ShopRite stores in Deer Park, Uniondale and Riverhead, N.Y.

“We are proud to expand our family business and offer our Long Island customers a new shopping experience with our latest store, The Fresh Grocer in Oakdale,” said Ken Thompson Jr., COO of K. Thompson Foods. “This new store continues to showcase our commitment to offer incredible value, quality and service, along with the convenience of a smaller format grocery store.”

The Fresh Grocer in Oakdale features a from-scratch bakery with special occasion cakes, pastries and freshly made bread; a meat department where trained butchers custom cut meat for customers; a full-service seafood department with daily, fresh-catch deliveries; a deli featuring made-to-order sandwiches; a fresh prepared foods department with grab-and-go items; and catering services. The Fresh Grocer store also offers a wide selection of international products and cheeses, sushi and frozen, dairy and floral departments.

The new store is outfitted with the latest energy-saving and sustainable technologies, including LED lighting and environmentally friendly refrigerant systems.

Online shopping services are available on TheFreshGrocer.com, or on TheFreshGrocer mobile app.

The Fresh Grocer banner is part of the retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

