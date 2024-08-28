The Fresh Grocer Opens 1st Location on Long Island

The new full-service Fresh Grocer features high-quality, fresh prepared foods and meat, seafood, floral, produce and frozen departments for the Oakdale community.

The Fresh Grocer celebrated the grand opening of its newest store – its first on Long Island – in Oakdale, N.Y., on Aug. 23.

Located at 885 Montauk Highway in Lighthouse Commons, the 26,000-square-foot store offers fresh prepared foods, groceries and produce in a full-service supermarket format. The store is owned and operated by K. Thompson Foods, the family-run company operated by Ken Thompson, Sr. as well as his son, Ken Thompson Jr.; grandson, Ken Thompson III; and sister Danielle Johnston. The family also runs ShopRite stores in Deer Park, Uniondale and Riverhead, N.Y.

[RELATED: Wegmans to Open 1st Store on Long Island]

“We are proud to expand our family business and offer our Long Island customers a new shopping experience with our latest store, The Fresh Grocer in Oakdale,” said Ken Thompson Jr., COO of K. Thompson Foods. “This new store continues to showcase our commitment to offer incredible value, quality and service, along with the convenience of a smaller format grocery store.”