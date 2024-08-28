The Fresh Grocer Opens 1st Location on Long Island
The Fresh Grocer in Oakdale features a from-scratch bakery with special occasion cakes, pastries and freshly made bread; a meat department where trained butchers custom cut meat for customers; a full-service seafood department with daily, fresh-catch deliveries; a deli featuring made-to-order sandwiches; a fresh prepared foods department with grab-and-go items; and catering services. The Fresh Grocer store also offers a wide selection of international products and cheeses, sushi and frozen, dairy and floral departments.
The new store is outfitted with the latest energy-saving and sustainable technologies, including LED lighting and environmentally friendly refrigerant systems.
Online shopping services are available on TheFreshGrocer.com, or on TheFreshGrocer mobile app.
The Fresh Grocer banner is part of the retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.