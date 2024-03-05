Wegmans to Open 1st Store on Long Island

In addition to a new store in Long Island, Wegmans is getting ready to open a new location in Yardley, Pa.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is preparing for its first store on New York’s Long Island. The 95,000-square-foot store is part of the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches Road in Lake Grove. According to the East Coast grocer, the new store is scheduled to open in early 2025.

“We are thrilled to be opening Wegmans in the vibrant and welcoming community of Lake Grove in 2025,” said Lake Grove Store Manager Dawn Cooper. “We look forward to getting to know the community, supporting local initiatives and creating a positive impact.”

The Lake Grove store will employ more than 500 people and is currently accepting online applications for a variety of entry level management and full-time positions across every department.

The store will also host an in-person hiring event for all full-time positions on March 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m EST. The hiring event will be held at the Lake Grove Hiring Office, located at 2780 Middle Country Road. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit an online application in advance of the event through this link.

Meanwhile, Wegmans will open the doors to its latest new store in Yardley, Pa., on March 20. Located at 925 Vansant Drive, the 88,000-square-foot supermarket will feature all the traditional departments that Wegmans is known for, including restaurant foods (sushi, pizza, chef-made salads, and sandwiches); an abundant produce department with hundreds of different fruits and vegetables; and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options. In addition, the store will offer one-stop shopping with approximately 1,200 wines and 500 varieties of domestic, craft, and imported beers and hard ciders. This is the second Wegmans location in Bucks county, following one in Warrington.

With its 53,000-plus employees, family-owned Wegmans now operates 110 stores in eight states. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans a Top Regional to watch in 2023 and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.