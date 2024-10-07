Albertsons Media Collective Becomes Fetch’s 1st Retail Media Network Extension Partner
“Through our partnership with Fetch, we are enhancing our loyalty offering by allowing customers to earn additional rewards on their purchases, with no changes to their shopping habits,” noted Chris Placencia, Albertsons Media Collective’s senior client success director. “This partnership complements our existing platform, giving shoppers more opportunities to benefit from every transaction both in-store and online.”
Mondelēz International is one of the first CPG brands to take advantage of Fetch’s RMN integration with Albertsons Media Collective for its popular Ritz Crackers, Triscuit and Wheat Thins brands. Through this partnership, Mondelēz International aims to use Fetch to direct consumers to Albertsons banners with in-app, purchase-based offers designed to attract new-to-brand buyers, boost unit movement and grow retailer-specific brand loyalty.
“Today’s consumers expect personalized, relevant interactions from their favorite brands, and innovation is key to meet those expectations,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing at Chicago-based Mondelēz International. “This collaboration with Fetch and Albertsons opens a new avenue to engage consumers throughout the shopping journey while fostering long-term loyalty. It represents a powerful way to deepen our connection with shoppers and fuel business growth.”
As the retail media arm for Albertsons Cos., Albertsons Media Collective connects with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company operates more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.