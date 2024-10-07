Albertsons Media Collective Becomes Fetch’s 1st Retail Media Network Extension Partner

CPG brands will now be able to leverage their investments with Albertsons Media Collective to incorporate Fetch into their existing marketing mix.

Rewards app Fetch has revealed its first-ever retail media network (RMN) partnership, with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Cos. Inc. The integration extends the reach of Albertsons Media Collective, expanding the food retailer’s service model offerings to consumer packaged goods brands that want to increase retailer-specific sales.

Now, brands will be able to leverage their investments with Albertsons Media Collective to incorporate Fetch into their existing marketing mix. This will enable brands to efficiently and effectively target customers via Fetch as part of their full-funnel marketing strategies.

“As retail media networks look for new ways to grow revenue and support their shoppers, they are looking to expand high-performing programs that their top partners already know and trust," said Robin Wheeler, chief revenue officer at Madison Wis.-based Fetch. “Fetch will complement existing RMN infrastructure, making it easier to create lifelong consumers through the power of Fetch Points. This partnership marks an exciting milestone on this journey, allowing CPG brands to leverage Fetch’s robust scale as an extension of their efforts with Albertsons Media Collective.”

The Fetch ecosystem – which, by the end of this year, is poised to capture $180 billion in transactions each year – employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to dynamically allocate advertising dollars based on verified purchase data provided by consumers. With Fetch Points, consumers are encouraged to try products, add more to their shopping carts and maintain relationships with their favorite brands – all without discounting. This consumer-centricity helps CPGs meaningfully move incremental units, win key moments, increase customer retention and grow market share as part of their RMN strategies.