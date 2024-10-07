 Skip to main content

Albertsons Media Collective Becomes Fetch’s 1st Retail Media Network Extension Partner

New offering boosts reach of CPG brands and retailers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons and Fetch
CPG brands will now be able to leverage their investments with Albertsons Media Collective to incorporate Fetch into their existing marketing mix.

Rewards app Fetch has revealed its first-ever retail media network (RMN) partnership, with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Cos. Inc. The integration extends the reach of Albertsons Media Collective, expanding the food retailer’s service model offerings to consumer packaged goods brands that want to increase retailer-specific sales.

Now, brands will be able to leverage their investments with Albertsons Media Collective to incorporate Fetch into their existing marketing mix. This will enable brands to efficiently and effectively target customers via Fetch as part of their full-funnel marketing strategies.

“As retail media networks look for new ways to grow revenue and support their shoppers, they are looking to expand high-performing programs that their top partners already know and trust," said Robin Wheeler, chief revenue officer at Madison Wis.-based Fetch. “Fetch will complement existing RMN infrastructure, making it easier to create lifelong consumers through the power of Fetch Points. This partnership marks an exciting milestone on this journey, allowing CPG brands to leverage Fetch’s robust scale as an extension of their efforts with Albertsons Media Collective.”

[RELATED: Retail Media’s Growing Influence on Marketing Strategy]

The Fetch ecosystem – which, by the end of this year, is poised to capture $180 billion in transactions each year – employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to dynamically allocate advertising dollars based on verified purchase data provided by consumers. With Fetch Points, consumers are encouraged to try products, add more to their shopping carts and maintain relationships with their favorite brands – all without discounting. This consumer-centricity helps CPGs meaningfully move incremental units, win key moments, increase customer retention and grow market share as part of their RMN strategies. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Through our partnership with Fetch, we are enhancing our loyalty offering by allowing customers to earn additional rewards on their purchases, with no changes to their shopping habits,” noted Chris Placencia, Albertsons Media Collective’s senior client success director. “This partnership complements our existing platform, giving shoppers more opportunities to benefit from every transaction both in-store and online.”

Mondelēz International is one of the first CPG brands to take advantage of Fetch’s RMN integration with Albertsons Media Collective for its popular Ritz Crackers, Triscuit and Wheat Thins brands. Through this partnership, Mondelēz International aims to use Fetch to direct consumers to Albertsons banners with in-app, purchase-based offers designed to attract new-to-brand buyers, boost unit movement and grow retailer-specific brand loyalty. 

“Today’s consumers expect personalized, relevant interactions from their favorite brands, and innovation is key to meet those expectations,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing at Chicago-based Mondelēz International. “This collaboration with Fetch and Albertsons opens a new avenue to engage consumers throughout the shopping journey while fostering long-term loyalty. It represents a powerful way to deepen our connection with shoppers and fuel business growth.”

As the retail media arm for Albertsons Cos., Albertsons Media Collective connects with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company operates more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds