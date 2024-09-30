Retail Media’s Growing Influence on Marketing Strategy

Cara Pratt (left), of Kroger Precision Marketing, led a panel discussion with representatives from media agency OMD and Yahoo at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this past summer.

Retailers sit at the epicenter of a transformation happening across the marketing community – especially as brands seek to navigate shifting purchase behaviors. In an 84.51° survey, 52% of shoppers reported switching to a lower-cost brand more often.

Today, retailers are being sought out to help brands understand their categories, measure media investments and influence purchase behaviors.

Nowhere was this trend more evident than at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, premier global marketing event, this past summer. Alongside major digital media and advertising agency holding companies, retailers had a significant presence, including Kroger Precision Marketing.

[RELATED: Kroger Is on a Mission to Power Future of Retail Media]

Why such an influx of retailers at an international advertising event? Because global brands need retailers to help transform the underperforming digital media industry. The Association of National Advertisers has found that $23 billion in annual programmatic advertising is wasted. Retailers have the experience, toolsets and motivation to make digital advertising more effective.