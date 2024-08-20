Vibenomics and Yahoo DSP Unite to Accelerate Retail Media's Evolution

Vibenomics' collaboration with Yahoo DSP provides CPG advertisers with specialized retail media tools to engage shoppers at the point of purchase.

In-store digital advertising provider Vibenomics has partnered with Yahoo DSP to expand its programmatic retail media offerings in-store. This collaboration enables advertisers to use Yahoo's demand-side platform (DSP) to programmatically purchase and manage in-store audio ad inventory across Vibenomics' retail network, which includes more than 25,000 locations across five key verticals: grocery, drug, sporting goods, home improvement and convenience.

This strategic move allows advertisers to leverage Yahoo's DSP to bid for and purchase inventory, manage their buying, and track their ads within Vibenomics' network of in-store audio channels. This provides brands with more direct and efficient ways to reach shoppers at the point of purchase, aligning with Yahoo DSP's recent expansion into grocery.

"This partnership taps into the growing in-store audio market, representing a significant step towards creating more comprehensive omnichannel solutions," said Mike Brunick, SVP and head of commerce media at New York-based Yahoo. "Through this integration, we're providing partners with smarter, more timely ad placements that drive real results in retail media to millions of customers."