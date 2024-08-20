Vibenomics and Yahoo DSP Unite to Accelerate Retail Media's Evolution
"Partnering with Yahoo DSP will greatly accelerate retail media's evolution," added Paul Brenner, SVP of retail media and partnerships at Fishers, Ind.-based Vibenomics. "This integration brings programmatic efficiency to in-store audio ads, allowing brands to reach shoppers with unprecedented precision at the point of purchase. By bridging the gap between digital and physical retail spaces, we're expanding reach and enhancing the entire retail media ecosystem.”
Vibenomics' platform provides a single, all-in-one retail media network, empowering retailers to digitize their on-premise experience and advertisers to connect with customers via display, audio and experiential channels.
Acquired by Mood Media Co. in 2023, Vibenomics works with hundreds of CPGs and more than 50 endemic and non-endemic categories today. The company plans to expand its retail locations to more than 500,000 worldwide.