Vibenomics and Yahoo DSP Unite to Accelerate Retail Media's Evolution

Partnership bridges digital and physical retail through programmatic audio ads
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Grocery Shopping
Vibenomics' collaboration with Yahoo DSP provides CPG advertisers with specialized retail media tools to engage shoppers at the point of purchase.

In-store digital advertising provider Vibenomics has partnered with Yahoo DSP to expand its programmatic retail media offerings in-store. This collaboration enables advertisers to use Yahoo's demand-side platform (DSP) to programmatically purchase and manage in-store audio ad inventory across Vibenomics' retail network, which includes more than 25,000 locations across five key verticals: grocery, drug, sporting goods, home improvement and convenience.

This strategic move allows advertisers to leverage Yahoo's DSP to bid for and purchase inventory, manage their buying, and track their ads within Vibenomics' network of in-store audio channels. This provides brands with more direct and efficient ways to reach shoppers at the point of purchase, aligning with Yahoo DSP's recent expansion into grocery.

"This partnership taps into the growing in-store audio market, representing a significant step towards creating more comprehensive omnichannel solutions," said Mike Brunick, SVP and head of commerce media at New York-based Yahoo. "Through this integration, we're providing partners with smarter, more timely ad placements that drive real results in retail media to millions of customers."

"Partnering with Yahoo DSP will greatly accelerate retail media's evolution," added Paul Brenner, SVP of retail media and partnerships at Fishers, Ind.-based Vibenomics. "This integration brings programmatic efficiency to in-store audio ads, allowing brands to reach shoppers with unprecedented precision at the point of purchase. By bridging the gap between digital and physical retail spaces, we're expanding reach and enhancing the entire retail media ecosystem.”

Vibenomics' platform provides a single, all-in-one retail media network, empowering retailers to digitize their on-premise experience and advertisers to connect with customers via display, audio and experiential channels. 

Acquired by Mood Media Co. in 2023, Vibenomics works with hundreds of CPGs and more than 50 endemic and non-endemic categories today. The company plans to expand its retail locations to more than 500,000 worldwide. 

