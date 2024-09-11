Thrive Market Debuts Retail Media Network Powered By Instacart
“Retail media has emerged as one of the ad industry’s fastest-growing media channels because of its performance for advertisers and personalization for consumers,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We’re proud to extend our ad technology to Thrive Market and bring their vision for a retail media network to life with Carrot Ads. Our new partnership will offer brands of all sizes a powerful scaled ad platform to connect directly with Thrive Market’s engaged audience,”
Through Carrot Ads, brands can meaningfully engage with Thrive Market’s members, introducing relevant products and streamlining the purchase process to improve the shopping experience. Brand partners will be able to target specific campaigns to shoppers on Thrive Market’s website, enabling them to drive measurable growth. Brands will also be able to access self-service tools to easily set up, manage and monitor their campaigns, along with optimized bidding options to meet such specific business goals as acquisition and sales. These self-service capabilities are especially important for many emerging brands available on Thrive Market. Further, advertisers will have access to key metrics including attributed sales and return on ad spend (ROAS).
Additionally, brands can run campaigns using Instacart’s sponsored product and display advertising solutions on Thrive Market’s website and app. Sponsored product ads can help brands spur sales throughout the shopping experience, and display ads enable brands to spotlight engaging creative content, inspiring product discovery as consumers are actively building their baskets. This gives Thrive Market members seamless access to products curated to fulfill their needs in the right place and at the right time.
The partnership between Thrive Market and Instacart also expands the opportunities for brand partners by seamlessly maximizing reach and exposure and unlocking new opportunities for innovative brands. Carrot Ads capabilities on Thrive Market will become available to brands in the coming months.
Founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy and sustainable living easy and affordable for everyone, Thrive Market carries a hyper-curated catalog of organic and non-GMO products and offers 90-plus filters and values, allowing members to shop by diet and lifestyle. The e-grocer has been carbon neutral since 2014; in 2020, it became the largest online grocer in the United States to be a Certified B Corporation, and in 2023, it converted to a Public Benefit Corporation. In 2024, Thrive Market became the first online-only grocer to accept SNAP EBT online.
Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.