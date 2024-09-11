Thrive Market Debuts Retail Media Network Powered By Instacart

“Retail media has emerged as one of the ad industry’s fastest-growing media channels because of its performance for advertisers and personalization for consumers,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We’re proud to extend our ad technology to Thrive Market and bring their vision for a retail media network to life with Carrot Ads. Our new partnership will offer brands of all sizes a powerful scaled ad platform to connect directly with Thrive Market’s engaged audience,”

Through Carrot Ads, brands can meaningfully engage with Thrive Market’s members, introducing relevant products and streamlining the purchase process to improve the shopping experience. Brand partners will be able to target specific campaigns to shoppers on Thrive Market’s website, enabling them to drive measurable growth. Brands will also be able to access self-service tools to easily set up, manage and monitor their campaigns, along with optimized bidding options to meet such specific business goals as acquisition and sales. These self-service capabilities are especially important for many emerging brands available on Thrive Market. Further, advertisers will have access to key metrics including attributed sales and return on ad spend (ROAS).

Additionally, brands can run campaigns using Instacart’s sponsored product and display advertising solutions on Thrive Market’s website and app. Sponsored product ads can help brands spur sales throughout the shopping experience, and display ads enable brands to spotlight engaging creative content, inspiring product discovery as consumers are actively building their baskets. This gives Thrive Market members seamless access to products curated to fulfill their needs in the right place and at the right time.