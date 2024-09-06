Provisions Co-op Wholesale Offers Easier Way to Shop by Dietary, Sustainability Needs

Continued Limbach: “Members and shoppers on the Provisions platform have consistently asked for more product information. We’ve heard positive feedback since partnering with GreenChoice, especially with the addition of diet, allergen and nutrition attribute search filters. We’ve also gotten encouragement from shoppers to continue to add information and build on what we’ve done so far.”

Using Provisions Wholesale, members of participating co-ops can order with considerable savings – as much as 30% or more off retail prices – on more than 30,000 natural foods and wellness items in case quantities. The platform allows any food co-op to launch an online wholesale program leveraging wholesale supplier relationships in just 30 to 60 days with in-store pickup and delivery options.

Originally developed by Orcas Food Co-op in Washington state, Provisions Wholesale is now rolling out new online wholesale programs every month with food co-ops across the country. GreenChoice-powered dietary attribute filters, GreenScore ratings and Better-for-You Recommendations are now offered as part of every co-op’s online wholesale shopping experience.

“We’re really excited to see Provisions leverage GreenChoice’s leading-edge technology to offer a digital customer experience that empowers their members with real personalization and product transparency,” noted Galen Karlan-Mason, CEO and founder of Somerville, Mass.-based GreenChoice. “This kind of progressive thinking prioritizing health and sustainability is what set my local food co-op apart when I was a kid and why co-op members are deeply loyal. With 60% of adults in America battling a diet-related chronic disease and consumers increasingly concerned about products’ health and environmental impacts, making it easy for customers to use food as medicine and shop their dietary needs and values is now a no-brainer for grocers.”