Provisions Co-op Wholesale Offers Easier Way to Shop by Dietary, Sustainability Needs

Online wholesale platform partners with GreenChoice
Customers of food co-ops on the Provisions Wholesale platform are now able to easily shop for products that meet specific dietary restrictions, health needs, ingredient preferences and sustainability values.

Provisions Co-op Wholesale, a national online wholesale platform powered by food co-ops across the United States, has entered into a strategic partnership with GreenChoice, a provider of nutrition and sustainability data and engagement solutions for the food and grocery industry. 

“Partnering with GreenChoice advances our goal by providing key nutrition and sustainability information to help shoppers quickly find products that align with their needs, preferences and values,” noted Learner Limbach, general manager of Orcas Food Co-op and founder of Provisions Wholesale, both based in Eastsound, Wash. 

Customers of food co-ops selling on the Provisions Wholesale platform are now able to easily shop for products that meet specific dietary restrictions, health needs, ingredient preferences and sustainability values, powered by GreenChoice product attributes. Further, every Provisions Wholesale site now provides science-based health and sustainability ratings and recommendations so that shoppers can compare and discover the 30,000-plus food and beverage products sold by co-ops on the platform.

Continued Limbach: “Members and shoppers on the Provisions platform have consistently asked for more product information. We’ve heard positive feedback since partnering with GreenChoice, especially with the addition of diet, allergen and nutrition attribute search filters. We’ve also gotten encouragement from shoppers to continue to add information and build on what we’ve done so far.”

Using Provisions Wholesale, members of participating co-ops can order with considerable savings – as much as 30% or more off retail prices – on more than 30,000 natural foods and wellness items in case quantities. The platform allows any food co-op to launch an online wholesale program leveraging wholesale supplier relationships in just 30 to 60 days with in-store pickup and delivery options.

Originally developed by Orcas Food Co-op in Washington state, Provisions Wholesale is now rolling out new online wholesale programs every month with food co-ops across the country. GreenChoice-powered dietary attribute filters, GreenScore ratings and Better-for-You Recommendations are now offered as part of every co-op’s online wholesale shopping experience.

“We’re really excited to see Provisions leverage GreenChoice’s leading-edge technology to offer a digital customer experience that empowers their members with real personalization and product transparency,” noted Galen Karlan-Mason, CEO and founder of Somerville, Mass.-based GreenChoice. “This kind of progressive thinking prioritizing health and sustainability is what set my local food co-op apart when I was a kid and why co-op members are deeply loyal. With 60% of adults in America battling a diet-related chronic disease and consumers increasingly concerned about products’ health and environmental impacts, making it easy for customers to use food as medicine and shop their dietary needs and values is now a no-brainer for grocers.”

