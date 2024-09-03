Inside the Renovation of Bozeman Community Food Co-op

The recent expansion of Bozeman Community Food Co-op models a resilient, enduring and sustainable design approach, according to Hennebery Eddy Architects. All photos by Cody Brown

Bozeman Community Food Co-op nearly doubled in size with the expansion of its West Main Street facility. The two-story, 23,000-square-foot addition includes a commercial kitchen, a receiving area and high-bay storage, as well as offices and a large meeting room. The resulting 39,000-square-foot building efficiently consolidates all co-op operations under one roof, replacing multiple off-site production facilities and offices.

When co-op decided to expand to address its growing customer base and serve the community more efficiently, it turned to Hennebery Eddy Architects, which designed its existing structure, completed in 2002.

The original 16,000-square-foot facility took its inspiration from local agrarian vernacular architecture, featuring pragmatic materials that included reclaimed corrugated metal siding and an exposed wood structure. The new addition stands in contrast to the original co-op structure; the change in form and material are an intentional gesture to showcase the iconic form of the original co-op. Materially, the addition recalls the massing patterns consistent with a traditional Western downtown, while composed of decidedly modern materials, in particular the use of acetylated wood on the second level. The original co-op structure remains the primary retail outlet for the co-op, while the addition added a small amount of retail space, but primarily functions as food production, storage and office space.

Since the co-op addition needed to accommodate both daily grocery delivery receiving and on-site food production, a waste heat capture system provides synergy between the two functions: heat from the building, including freezer/refrigerator compressors, is recaptured and serves in-slab radiant snow melt systems in the driveway and sidewalk between street-bound semis and the building’s receiving area, ensuring walking surfaces are clear of ice during the cold winter months.

Additionally, the co-op’s employees now work at a single site, fostering strong relationships and improving operational efficiencies.