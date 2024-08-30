Weis Markets Overhauls Pennsylvania Store

This latest reopening comes amid flat sales for the retailer. For Weis Markets’ recently reported Q2 results, its net sales totaled $1.18 billion, only 0.2% up from last year. The company estimated that its net sales were negatively affected by $14.0 million, or 1.2%, because of the Easter holiday occurring in Q1 of 2024 compared with Q2 in 2023. During its latest quarter, Weis Markets’ comparable-store sales rose 0.5% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 4.0% on a two-year stacked basis. The food retailer’s net income totaled $26.26 million, compared with $34.27 million in 2023, dropping 23.4%. Q2 earnings per share totaled 98 cents, compared to $1.27 per share in 2023.

The grocer also completed several major store remodels during Q2 in such locations as Hagerstown, Md., and Lebanon, Pa., and in May, Weis Markets celebrated its first groundbreaking since 2020, for a ground-up Lake Linganore, Md., store.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.