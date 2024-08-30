 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Overhauls Pennsylvania Store

Revamped Tannersville store now has expanded variety, new deli and foodservice cases, updated interior décor, and more
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Weis Markets Tannersville PA Store Interior Main Image
Weis Markets' remodeled Tannersville, Pa., store now features refreshed interior décor.

To mark the reopening of its newly remodeled Tannersville, Pa., grocery store, located on PA-611, Weis Markets donated $500 each to the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, the Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church Food Pantry, the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Cherry Lane United Methodist Church Food Pantry. 

The updated store now features new deli and foodservice cases, an expanded beer and wine café, an improved bakery and expanded floral department, refreshed interior décor, greater variety throughout the store, and a bigger selection of prepared meals.

“The remodel of our Tannersville location is done, and we are ready to show off our store’s new look and upgrades,” noted Weis Markets VP of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “The expanded beer and wine café, the increased product selection throughout the store, and the overall new look will provide an enhanced shopping experience for many years to come. A big thanks to our store team and partners for their hard work on our project. We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with our valued customers.” 

This latest reopening comes amid flat sales for the retailer. For Weis Markets’ recently reported Q2 results, its net sales totaled $1.18 billion, only 0.2% up from last year. The company estimated that its net sales were negatively affected by $14.0 million, or 1.2%, because of the Easter holiday occurring in Q1 of 2024 compared with Q2 in 2023. During its latest quarter, Weis Markets’ comparable-store sales rose 0.5% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 4.0% on a two-year stacked basis. The food retailer’s net income totaled $26.26 million, compared with $34.27 million in 2023, dropping 23.4%. Q2 earnings per share totaled 98 cents, compared to $1.27 per share in 2023. 

The grocer also completed several major store remodels during Q2 in such locations as Hagerstown, Md., and Lebanon, Pa., and in May, Weis Markets celebrated its first groundbreaking since 2020, for a ground-up Lake Linganore, Md., store. 

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

