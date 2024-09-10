Stater Bros. Rolls Out Sponsored Product Sampling Program
Employing cutting-edge technology from Swish Brand Experiences that is seamlessly integrated into Stater Bros. Markets’ digital shopping platform powered by Mercatus, the solution allows retailers and brands to carry out targeted, on-demand and measurable product sampling campaigns. This will result in greater revenue opportunities for retailers; more effective, targeted marketing campaigns for CPG partners; and a better digital experience for customers, according to the companies
“We’re thrilled to bring Sponsored Product Sampling to life in partnership with Stater Bros. and Mercatus,” noted Adam Stave, founder and CEO of Northville, Mich.-based Swish Brand Experiences. “Product sampling has long been riddled with challenges for both brands and retailers. Swish’s Sponsored Product Sampling platform reimagines this process, creating a new value exchange and enabling brands and retailers to collaborate in entirely new and innovative ways.”
As well as streamlining the traditional complexities of product sampling, the solution was also designed to facilitate a mutually beneficial connection between retailers and brand partners. By targeting shoppers based on their purchase history and offering samples in similar categories, the program considerably increases the likelihood of converting the samples into new sales.
“The Mercatus team is tremendously proud to contribute to this innovative program,” observed Sylvain Perrier, president and global COO of Toronto-based Mercatus. “This collaboration between industry leaders exemplifies our commitment to providing grocery retailers with innovative solutions that not only generate new revenue streams but also create best-in-class digital shopping experiences that enhance customer retention.”
Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Stater Bros. among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024.