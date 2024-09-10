 Skip to main content

Stater Bros. Rolls Out Sponsored Product Sampling Program

Digital initiative launched with Swish Brand Experiences and Mercatus
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Stater Bros. Swish Brand Experiences Mercatus Smapling Program Main Image
The aim of a new retail initiative from Stater Bros., Swish Brand Experiences and Mercatus is to simplify the challenges of traditional product sampling with a solution that works for retailers, brand partners and consumers alike. 

California food retailer Stater Bros. Markets, together with Swish Brand Experiences and Mercatus, a provider of digital engagement and e-commerce solutions for regional grocers, has launched an all-new digital Sponsored Product Sampling program. The aim of this retail initiative is to simplify the long-standing challenges of traditional product sampling with a solution that works for retailers, brand partners and consumers alike.  

“Our prior attempts at product sampling for e-commerce customers were ineffective and created additional complexity for the order fulfillment teams in our stores,” said Denise Singler, VP of integrated marketing at San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. “Swish’s sampling platform gives our CPG partners an effective way to target the customers that are most valuable to them. Additionally, it’s a great opportunity for us to provide added value for staterbros.com shoppers while minimizing the impact on our store personnel.” 

Added Singler: “The surprise-and-delight experience of sampling inside the store is now possible online and made even better because it is uniquely personalized to each shopper. We’re excited to see how the Sponsored Product Sampling program drives repeat purchases both in-store and online.” 

[RELATED: In-Store Discovery Kiosk Enhances Retail Media Capabilities]

The first CPG company to collaborate with Stater Bros. on the program is premium dairy-free ice cream novelty brand Klimon

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Employing cutting-edge technology from Swish Brand Experiences that is seamlessly integrated into Stater Bros. Markets’ digital shopping platform powered by Mercatus, the solution allows retailers and brands to carry out targeted, on-demand and measurable product sampling campaigns. This will result in greater revenue opportunities for retailers; more effective, targeted marketing campaigns for CPG partners; and a better digital experience for customers, according to the companies   

“We’re thrilled to bring Sponsored Product Sampling to life in partnership with Stater Bros. and Mercatus,” noted Adam Stave, founder and CEO of Northville, Mich.-based Swish Brand Experiences. “Product sampling has long been riddled with challenges for both brands and retailers. Swish’s Sponsored Product Sampling platform reimagines this process, creating a new value exchange and enabling brands and retailers to collaborate in entirely new and innovative ways.”  

As well as streamlining the traditional complexities of product sampling, the solution was also designed to facilitate a mutually beneficial connection between retailers and brand partners. By targeting shoppers based on their purchase history and offering samples in similar categories, the program considerably increases the likelihood of converting the samples into new sales. 

“The Mercatus team is tremendously proud to contribute to this innovative program,” observed Sylvain Perrier, president and global COO of Toronto-based Mercatus. “This collaboration between industry leaders exemplifies our commitment to providing grocery retailers with innovative solutions that not only generate new revenue streams but also create best-in-class digital shopping experiences that enhance customer retention.”  

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Stater Bros. among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds