Stater Bros. Rolls Out Sponsored Product Sampling Program

The aim of a new retail initiative from Stater Bros., Swish Brand Experiences and Mercatus is to simplify the challenges of traditional product sampling with a solution that works for retailers, brand partners and consumers alike.

California food retailer Stater Bros. Markets, together with Swish Brand Experiences and Mercatus, a provider of digital engagement and e-commerce solutions for regional grocers, has launched an all-new digital Sponsored Product Sampling program. The aim of this retail initiative is to simplify the long-standing challenges of traditional product sampling with a solution that works for retailers, brand partners and consumers alike.

“Our prior attempts at product sampling for e-commerce customers were ineffective and created additional complexity for the order fulfillment teams in our stores,” said Denise Singler, VP of integrated marketing at San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. “Swish’s sampling platform gives our CPG partners an effective way to target the customers that are most valuable to them. Additionally, it’s a great opportunity for us to provide added value for staterbros.com shoppers while minimizing the impact on our store personnel.”

Added Singler: “The surprise-and-delight experience of sampling inside the store is now possible online and made even better because it is uniquely personalized to each shopper. We’re excited to see how the Sponsored Product Sampling program drives repeat purchases both in-store and online.”

[RELATED: In-Store Discovery Kiosk Enhances Retail Media Capabilities]

The first CPG company to collaborate with Stater Bros. on the program is premium dairy-free ice cream novelty brand Klimon.