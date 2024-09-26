Big Lots Sweetens the Deal for Social Media Creators
"Today's consumer seeks trusted advice and authenticity when shopping for products they want to buy, and we see tremendous potential in Big Lots' new affiliate program to reach new audiences and generate incremental value," said Cristy Garcia, chief marketing officer at impact.com. "The platform will also offer new opportunities for creators and publishers to earn significant commissions through authentic content shared to their communities, and we look forward to supporting Big Lots' affiliate and creator success through our platform."
Meanwhile, Big Lots entered into a sale agreement earlier this month with an affiliate of investment firm Nexus Capital Management LP, under which Nexus has agreed to acquire substantially all of the company’s assets and ongoing business operations. To ease the transaction, Big Lots, along with each of its subsidiaries, has initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
During and after this process, the retailer will continue to welcome customers at its stores and online.
