Big Lots Sweetens the Deal for Social Media Creators

Big Lots, in partnership with impact.com, is now offering a commission to influencers who garner referral sales for the retailer.

Big Lots Inc. has established a new affiliate program with impact.com that will allow the closeout retailer to offer social media creators and publishers the opportunity to earn a commission on referral sales to its website.

"Big Lots has built a dedicated and influential following of shoppers who crave the excitement of discovering excellent deals and sharing them with others," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "Introducing this new affiliate program is a natural progression for us in expanding our connections with bargain-savvy creators and publishers, as well as their online communities.”

Continued Thorn, “By collaborating with our chosen affiliate partners and impact.com, we aim to engage with more consumers more frequently and authentically within their preferred online communities."

According to Big Lots, the new affiliate program will build on the success of the company's fast-growing social media influencer and ambassador program. That program has helped generate hundreds of new image and video assets and tens of millions of impressions, and the content has driven higher site conversion rates, email click-through rates and a higher return on ad spend, compared to brand-generated content alone.