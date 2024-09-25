Gopuff Launches Additional Advertising Capabilities

Gopuff partners such as Black Forest, Chips Ahoy!, Gatorade and Hot Pockets have already used Brand Shops to educate consumers, to differentiate their respective portfolios of products, and as a landing page for online ads or key marketing moments.

Gopuff has also revealed a new integration with AdAdapted’s patented Add-It carting technology. The solution enables consumers to be anywhere online, receive an ad and add a branded item to their Gopuff bag with a single click of a button, all without having to leave the site they’re browsing or log into their Gopuff account. The desired item will appear in the customer’s cart the next time the Gopuff app or website is opened. This new capability offers customers a more seamless shopping experience while providing advertisers new opportunities for conversion, no matter where customers are engaging with their products online.

Further Gopuff has launched a new Instant Insights feature for its sampling programs. Brands have long leveraged Gopuff’s sampling capabilities to get their products to customers in minutes and raise brand awareness. Unlike traditional retailers, Gopuff’s in-bag sampling programs provide a closed-loop measurement system to gauge impact. Now, the vertically integrated system also offers best-in-class sampling insights so brands can see real-time data on search query behavior, add-to-cart rates, basket analysis and repurchase rates for sampled customers. They can also engage with sampled recipients and see survey responses in real time, driving qualitative insights into satisfaction drivers and repurchase considerations, and better understand Gen Z and Millennial preferences and behaviors by identifying their category purchase considerations, marketing perceptions, use cases and consumption habits.

These rollouts come soon after the launch of Gopuff’s in-house Ads Platform offering intelligent audience targeting and objective-based buying tools for more dynamic and effective campaigns. Gopuff said that it also expects to provide streamlined reporting with greater visibility into brand partners’ businesses across the platform’s ecosystem.