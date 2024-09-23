Whole Foods Market Zeroes in on Gen Z Food Preferences
“Prioritizing a positive climate impact while continuing to meet our rigorous Quality Standards is part of our identity at Whole Foods Market,” said Jason Buechel, Whole Foods CEO. “It’s not just what we do, it’s who we are as a company.”
Continued Buechel: “As Gen Z generates a higher demand for environmentally conscious products, we have continued to increase our efforts toward climate-smart agriculture and responsible sourcing practices. This generation gives me great optimism as we continue to protect our food systems for future generations to come.”
Looking toward the future, nearly 75% of Gen Z respondents said they are concerned about the future of our climate, and 68% said they would benefit from being given more information from retailers about the sustainability of the food products they wish to purchase.
