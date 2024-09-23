Whole Foods Market Zeroes in on Gen Z Food Preferences

According to a new survey from Whole Foods and YouGov, 55% of Gen Zers say they are willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products.

In the run up to Climate Week, Whole Foods Market is shedding light on the food, health and grocery shopping preferences of Gen Z consumers. The findings, which underscore a laser focus on sustainability and product quality, are part of a new national survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Whole Foods.

Online survey respondents included 1,023 adults between the ages of 18 to 27 in the United States, with 70% supporting climate-smart agricultural practices and 55% saying they are willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products. Additionally, more than half of respondents prefer brands that prioritize lower environmental impacts or locally sourced foods.

Some 80% of Gen Z respondents also said they prioritize food quality in purchasing decisions, with 70% willing to spend more on high-quality food. Moreover, 69% believe brands should advocate for a change in responsible sourcing, 66% prefer brands that give back to local communities, and 71% want to know that brands are supporting their employees.