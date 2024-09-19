Ahold Delhaize USA, General Mills Working to Lower Value Chain Emissions

Retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize USA and CPG powerhouse General Mills have teamed up on an innovative approach to address scope 3 greenhouse-gas emissions within their shared value chain. Through co-investments in priority supply sheds – geographic growing regions from which key ingredients are sourced – the two companies will support farmers adopting regenerative farming practices. Relying on expertise from Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC), a nonprofit member-based consortium, farmers will receive technical and financial support to deploy such techniques as cover cropping and nutrient management, and a combination of field sampling and modeling will estimate net greenhouse-gas emissions.

“This relationship emphasizes how strategic collaboration is essential for addressing climate impacts and creating positive environmental outcomes,” noted Marc Stolzman, chief sustainability officer at Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “Ahold Delhaize USA looks forward to the learnings from this supply shed collaboration and using the findings to drive progress across the supply chain.”

By the end of next year, ESMC, together with local implementing partners, will help further regenerative agriculture management on more than 70,000 acres of farmland in Kansas and the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The scale of this effort represents the approximate number of acres that General Mills engages to source such major ingredients as wheat and oats for its products sold at Ahold Delhaize USA banners.

“In 2019, General Mills became one of the first companies to commit to helping advance regenerative agriculture,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer at Minneapolis-based General Mills. “We champion a farmer-centered approach across key regions where the ingredients we source are grown, aiming to produce positive environmental, social and economic outcomes. Ahold Delhaize USA is a natural fit for collaboration with shared goals of creating a more healthy and resilient food system.”