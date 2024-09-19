Ahold Delhaize USA, General Mills Working to Lower Value Chain Emissions
ESMC will facilitate the program and oversee impact measurement. Greenhouse-gas reductions and soil carbon sequestration will be verified by an independent third-party verification organization, ensuring transparency and accountability. The collaboration is a continuation of General Mills and ESMC’s multi-year partnership, which kicked off in 2020 and involved rewarding farmers for positive environmental outcomes arising from regenerative agriculture.
“ESMC’s ongoing partnerships with General Mills and Ahold Delhaize USA continue to leverage our collective investments and generate shared outcomes,” observed Debbie Reed, executive director of Falls Church, Va.-based ESMC. “By creating opportunities for co-investing in regenerative agricultural solutions, producers win, corporations win and consumers win. These verified improvements in agricultural production systems increase on-farm resilience for producers and build resilience throughout the supply chain.”
This is Ahold Delhaize USA’s second farmland-focused scope 3 pilot this year, as well as its first collaboration to take a supply shed approach. This past June, the food retailer revealed a partnership with global snacking company Kellanova and North American agribusiness Bartlett to reduce scope 3 greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions from wheat farming across the value chain, with the aim of improving farm and supply chain resiliency. The pilot program is using financial investments from the companies to support the implementation of regenerative agricultural practices among North Carolina wheat farmers. The wheat harvested and milled from these farms will be used in combination with conventionally grown wheat to manufacture Kellanova’s Cheez-It and Club crackers, which will be sold at Ahold Delhaize USA banners in 2025.
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize