Natural Grocers Teams With Rodale Institute on Regenerative Agriculture Initiatives

Despite the fact that U.S. organic sales have topped nearly $70 billion annually, and continue to grow, less than 1% of U.S. cropland is certified organic.

According to Annie Brown, VP of development at Kutztown, Pa.-based Rodale Institute: “We have a need for more organic farmers, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Today, there are six times as many farmers over 65 as under 35. The time is now to invest in the future of organic agriculture. That’s why Rodale Institute is helping farmers transition to organic and training the next generation of organic leaders. We’re excited to have the support of Natural Grocers and their passionate customers to help further this effort.”

Every year, Rodale Institute invites a select group of students to its headquarters to train for careers in regenerative organic agriculture. Farmer trainees learn agricultural skills both in the classroom and in the fields. The Rodale Institute Farmer Training (RIFT) and Veteran Farmer Training (VFT) programs are highly immersive full-time initiatives allowing a diverse group of students, including first-generation farmers, to start a career in regenerative organic crop and vegetable production. RIFT and VFT students learn financial skills, soil science, digital marketing and botany, along with hands-in-the-soil applications, on an experimental farm. RIFT and VFT students work with Rodale Institute master trainers to grow organic produce for Rodale Institute’s farm shares and farmers markets, receiving instruction on how to process and distribute regenerative organic food and run a business.

Throughout September, shoppers can join Natural Grocers in directly contributing to Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training programs and supporting the next generation of regenerative organic farmers. The retailer aims to raise $100,000 by Sept. 30 through the following in-store fundraising activities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Rodale Institute for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retailing for $1.99)

For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold (retailing for $2.99), Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.

Customers can make contributions to Rodale Institute ($1, $5 or $10) during checkout at any one of Natural Grocers’ 169 stores across the country.

Additionally, Natural Grocers is offering savings from Sept. 6 through Sept. 28 on products that reflect the company’s commitment to organic practices. Free samples, further savings and giveaways will be offered from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14, including savings of up to 55% storewide for all customers.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.