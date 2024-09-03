 Skip to main content

Big Y Supermarkets Get Organic Veggies From Future Farmers

Partnership ensures produce is harvested close as possible to store locations
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
Big Y
UMass Amherst students working with Big Y not only get the experience of planning, planting and harvesting the farm, but they also can learn about the wholesale retail and marketing side of the business.

Big Y Foods Inc. and the Student Farming Enterprise Program at University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) are celebrating another year of supporting the next generation of farmers. This partnership began in 2012 with sales at the Big Y in Amherst. Over the years, the student farms’ programming has expanded to deliver fresh organic vegetables in their stores in Northampton, Greenfield and South Hadley.

“Our relationship with local farmers is a key point of differentiation that truly sets us apart,” said Adam Hession, director of produce and floral for Big Y. “We are always looking for local farms to partner with, to strengthen our connection to those communities and to get produce that is harvested as close to our locations as possible.”

The collaboration has been successful for both partners.

“We have a great relationship with the students from the UMass farm. They deliver to participating locations once a week. It’s an amazing opportunity to continue to support local organic farmers and showcase our commitment to supporting education and beginning farmers,” added Hession.

Crops include cabbage, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, butternut, spaghetti and acorn squashes, cucumbers, pickles, beets, carrots, leeks, collards, kale, leaf lettuces, Swiss chard, peppers, Brussels sprouts, potatoes, and more.

The Student Farming Enterprise program is a part of the nationally recognized sustainability efforts underway at UMass Amherst. The year-long program is housed within the Stockbridge School of Agriculture and exposes students to all aspects of managing a small, diversified organic vegetable and livestock farm.

“It’s a unique opportunity to have this amazing partnership with Big Y,” said Amanda Brown, director of the Agricultural Learning Center and senior lecturer in the Sustainable Food and Farming Program. “Students not only get the experience of planning, planting and harvesting the farm, but they also have the chance to learn about the wholesale retail and marketing side of the business. It’s just something you don’t see everywhere,” she added.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

