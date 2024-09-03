Big Y Supermarkets Get Organic Veggies From Future Farmers

UMass Amherst students working with Big Y not only get the experience of planning, planting and harvesting the farm, but they also can learn about the wholesale retail and marketing side of the business.

Big Y Foods Inc. and the Student Farming Enterprise Program at University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) are celebrating another year of supporting the next generation of farmers. This partnership began in 2012 with sales at the Big Y in Amherst. Over the years, the student farms’ programming has expanded to deliver fresh organic vegetables in their stores in Northampton, Greenfield and South Hadley.

“Our relationship with local farmers is a key point of differentiation that truly sets us apart,” said Adam Hession, director of produce and floral for Big Y. “We are always looking for local farms to partner with, to strengthen our connection to those communities and to get produce that is harvested as close to our locations as possible.”

The collaboration has been successful for both partners.