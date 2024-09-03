Big Y Supermarkets Get Organic Veggies From Future Farmers
“We have a great relationship with the students from the UMass farm. They deliver to participating locations once a week. It’s an amazing opportunity to continue to support local organic farmers and showcase our commitment to supporting education and beginning farmers,” added Hession.
Crops include cabbage, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, butternut, spaghetti and acorn squashes, cucumbers, pickles, beets, carrots, leeks, collards, kale, leaf lettuces, Swiss chard, peppers, Brussels sprouts, potatoes, and more.
The Student Farming Enterprise program is a part of the nationally recognized sustainability efforts underway at UMass Amherst. The year-long program is housed within the Stockbridge School of Agriculture and exposes students to all aspects of managing a small, diversified organic vegetable and livestock farm.
“It’s a unique opportunity to have this amazing partnership with Big Y,” said Amanda Brown, director of the Agricultural Learning Center and senior lecturer in the Sustainable Food and Farming Program. “Students not only get the experience of planning, planting and harvesting the farm, but they also have the chance to learn about the wholesale retail and marketing side of the business. It’s just something you don’t see everywhere,” she added.
Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.