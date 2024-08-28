TWIG Video: New Seasons Market (Literally) Digs Into New Sustainable Opportunities

Sometimes, grocers and their supplier partners have to roll up their sleeves and literally dig into new opportunities that enhance shopper choices and sustainability. In this podcast, Athena Petty, senior manager of sustainability for New Seasons Market, and Jocelyn Bridson, director of environment and community impact at Tillamook County Creamery Association, talk about the power of partnerships and how to align environmental goals and business success.

These long-term partners are are currently focused on a few initiatives, including working with Zero Foodprint — a nonprofit that is mobilizing the food world to support a growing movement of farmers and ranchers wanting to use their land to help solve climate change by implementing regenerative agriculture practices.

New Seasons also believes it can make the biggest environmental impact by lowering emissions within its supply chain.

"Tillamook is a perfect partner for us because we have identified dairy and and beef as two hot spot areas in our supply chain where emissions are the highest, explains Athena. "We really wanted to target our efforts to where we could make the biggest impact at scale. We've heard from the data and our customers – and from our staff –that this is really where their interest is and how they want to see their dollar make positive impacts."

"Farming is blessed with being one of the few industries that can actually sequester carbon and we have clear pathways to reduce emissions," added Jocelyn. "Consumers really do want to know where their food comes from and support where their food comes from."

