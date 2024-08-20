New Seasons Market, Zero Foodprint Launch Restore Northwest Grant Program

Existing and potential New Seasons Market vendors and supply chain partners in Oregon and Washington state can apply by Sept. 17 for the chance to ramp up their contribution to a sustainable and resilient food system.

“We would not be in a position to be kicking off Restore Northwest had it not been for the jump-start provided to us by New Seasons Market and its 25-plus vendor partners, who – during April – celebrated Earth Month with the Building Better Soil for a Healthier Future campaign,” added Myint. “Each pledged 1% of their month’s sales to Zero Foodprint, generating nearly $60,000 to lead the change.”

Among the other funders of the Restore Northwest Grant are:

Mad Agriculture , an organization focused on catalyzing regenerative agriculture by supporting farmers in holistic land stewardship and facilitating a farm-first community dedicated to nurturing the health of the planet through sustainable practices.

Tillamook County Creamery Association , a farmer-owned cooperative based in Oregon that has been producing dairy products since 1909, with a commitment to community values and natural ingredient sourcing.

Bob’s Red Mill , a natural food brand known for offering a diverse range of whole-grain, organic and gluten-free flours, cereals and baking mixes, with a dedication to preserving nutritional integrity through traditional stone-milling processes.

Additionally, restaurants donating 1% of their sales to the grant program are Astera, a Southeast Portland restaurant dedicated to the Horticultural Cuisine of Cascadia, and Hayward, a McMinnville, Ore.-based restaurant and 2024 James Beard Award Nominee for Best New Restaurant.

Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends, New Seasons Market is now a team of nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state. The company offers industry-leading compensation and benefits and commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy.