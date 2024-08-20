 Skip to main content

New Seasons Market, Zero Foodprint Launch Restore Northwest Grant Program

Initiative created to support local farmers and ranchers
Pacific Northwest grocer New Seasons Market has joined forces with San Francisco nonprofit organization Zero Foodprint on the Restore Northwest Grant Program, which aims to advance a sustainable food economy through direct financial support to area farmers and ranchers.

“We believe in fostering an environment where sustainability and the prosperity of our local partners go hand in hand,” noted Athena Petty, senior manager of sustainability at Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market. “This grant initiative is part of our greater effort to nurture a healthy environment. Through our collaboration with Zero Foodprint, we together harness the collective power of our community to make tangible, environmental impacts through progressive farming practices.”

The funding initiative is supported by New Seasons Market’s Partner Fund, sourced from its Partner Brand, a private label dedicated to purposeful change. By expanding the scope of the Partner Fund to include environmental projects, the grocer is furthering its efforts toward a healthier planet. Qualified projects that work on improving water usage, lowering carbon emissions, increasing biodiversity, boosting soil health and promoting resilience in agricultural practices are eligible for funding of up to $25,000.

“Through the Restore Northwest Grant Program, we’re empowering farmers and ranchers to adopt regenerative practices that can significantly benefit our climate,” observed Anthony Myint, Zero Foodprint’s executive director. “This shared vision with New Seasons Market is crucial for building a resilient food system for generations to come.”

Existing and potential New Seasons Market vendors and supply chain partners in Oregon and Washington state can apply by Sept. 17 for the chance to ramp up their contribution to a sustainable and resilient food system.

“We would not be in a position to be kicking off Restore Northwest had it not been for the jump-start provided to us by New Seasons Market and its 25-plus vendor partners, who – during April – celebrated Earth Month with the Building Better Soil for a Healthier Future campaign,” added Myint. “Each pledged 1% of their month’s sales to Zero Foodprint, generating nearly $60,000 to lead the change.” 

Among the other funders of the Restore Northwest Grant are:

  • Mad Agriculture, an organization focused on catalyzing regenerative agriculture by supporting farmers in holistic land stewardship and facilitating a farm-first community dedicated to nurturing the health of the planet through sustainable practices.
  • Tillamook County Creamery Association, a farmer-owned cooperative based in Oregon that has been producing dairy products since 1909, with a commitment to community values and natural ingredient sourcing.
  • Bob’s Red Mill, a natural food brand known for offering a diverse range of whole-grain, organic and gluten-free flours, cereals and baking mixes, with a dedication to preserving nutritional integrity through traditional stone-milling processes.

Additionally, restaurants donating 1% of their sales to the grant program are Astera, a Southeast Portland restaurant dedicated to the Horticultural Cuisine of Cascadia, and Hayward, a McMinnville, Ore.-based restaurant and 2024 James Beard Award Nominee for Best New Restaurant.

Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends, New Seasons Market is now a team of nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state. The company offers industry-leading compensation and benefits and commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy. 

