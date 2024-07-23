Thrive Market Reveals Newest Quality Standards
E-grocer dedicated to “balancing purpose with profit”
- Shipped using carbon-neutral shipping only — Thrive Market has a no air-ship policy, since air shipping has five times the carbon footprint as ground shipping;
- Carried on Thrive Market, the first grocer to become a Public Benefit Corporation, a legal designation by which the company is legally protected to balance purpose with profit — that means carrying for all stakeholders, from the planet, to farmers, to its members and more; and
- Ethically sourced, meaning that Thrive Market prioritizes items that bear certifications from organizations confirming ethical animal practices, among them Fair Trade USA, Global Animal Partnership and Leaning Bunny.
“At Thrive Market, we believe finding products you can trust shouldn’t be that complicated,” April Lane, the Los Angeles-based company’s chief merchandising officer, who joined the company this past May, told Progressive Grocer. “With our new quality standards, we’re proud to set the highest bar in the industry, ensuring that every product we offer is 100% non-GMO and free of more than 1,000 restricted ingredients. Our commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability reflects our dedication to balancing purpose with profit, and we’re thrilled to provide our members with the assurance that every item they purchase is Thrive Market Approved.”