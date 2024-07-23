Thrive Market Reveals Newest Quality Standards

All 5,500 brand-name and private label products offered on Thrive Market's website must adhere to the e-grocer's Thrive Market Approved standards.

Online grocer Thrive Market has unveiled new quality standards, which the company touts as “the highest quality standards in the industry.”

According to the e-grocer’s newest set of standards, Thrive Market Approved means that all 5,500 brand-name and private label products offered on its website — which has a less than a 10% acceptance rate — are: