Wegmans Holds the Future of Food

“In 2017, we added a controlled environmental agriculture building, so we can do year-round growing. Plus, we continue to collaborate and share knowledge with outside farmers in the agriculture community as well as our partner growers on the east coast,” Hayes said.

On a tour of the farm and orchard in July, Progressive Grocer had the opportunity to see the broccoli, arugula microgreens and wheatgrass growing in all of their splendor, and sample new varieties of cherry tomatoes and purple scallions as well.

“We think we've got a winner with the purple organic scallions. It's an item that you don't normally see in Wegmans. So, we're very proud of that. We're going to do red kuri and black futsu squashes that are new for us,” Hayes said, offering a mouthwatering description of the brûlée squash Wegmans grew an acre of last year.

“The butternut squash can be considered a little mild, and the honey nut squash is a beautiful small squash that's very, very sweet,” Hayes said. “The brûlée is the perfect amount of sweetness and creaminess right in between the butternut and the honey nut.”

In addition to growing scrumptious varieties of squash, the farm is currently prioritizing regenerative agriculture practices and increasing efficiencies. Solar panels provide some of the farm’s energy needs.

“We are also asking ourselves, how are we cover cropping,” said Limoli. “What does that look like? What are we cover cropping with between our beds? What is our long-term farm plan? How are we controlling weeds? Are we doing it in a way that's giving back to our soil? No one became an organic farmer because they wanted to farm in black plastic, right? So how can we farm better around the black plastic we need to use? And how can we start to work toward thinking about systems that involve less black plastic?”

But plastic is not the only material that Wegmans is trying to reduce. Every week the farm produces about 10,000 pounds of what it calls packhouse waste, and the farm has made it a priority to put it back into the soil.

“We put it in our compost so we can spread it back out on our fields knowing that we're replenishing the soil using the ingredients that came from the farm. Plus, through cover cropping, we're putting an investment into the soil. This isn't something we're going to harvest, but it's going to make the soil more nutrient rich so that whatever we are growing in it has that wonderful organic flavor profile. So, what we do at the Wegmans Organic Farm is, we feed the soil to feed the plants,” Hayes said.