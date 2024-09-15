Wegmans Holds the Future of Food

On a tour of the Wegmans Organic Farm this past July, Progressive Grocer had the opportunity to see the broccoli and arugula microgreens, as well as wheatgrass, growing in all of their splendor in cooled greenhouses.
Passion for a Purpose
As for how the farm ties back to sustainability measures at Wegmans stores, Wadsworth says the passion shown by the farm team translates across the company.
“You can see and feel the passion for sustainability at the farm, and you can see and feel that across Wegmans. It's just something that we're all very passionate about,” Wadsworth said. “The farm is the foundation of our sustainability strategy. We make sure that whatever we're doing on the farm is sustainable and regenerative. And so when we look at eliminating waste, the farm is helping us lead the way. They're at 95%, which is our goal as a company for stores and facilities.”
Wadsworth explained that 95% of the waste at the farm is diverted from the landfill. At Wegmans stores and facilities, the company is trying to get to 95% by capturing food waste, primarily donating food to the people in need that would otherwise go in the landfill.
“We're on that trajectory to get to 95%. We're supposed to be at 92% by the end of this year, a very high recycling rate for the industry,” Wadsworth said.
Wadsworth actually started the company’s zero waste program in 2016, and at the beginning, the average store recycling rate was 64%. That's how much was being diverted from landfill.
What about now?
“Now it’s been rolled out to all stores and our average rate is around 86%. It's been rolled out to our other facilities like our warehouses recently as well. A lot of this is educating employees and helping them understand the importance of it,” Wadsworth said, adding that each Wegmans store has a sustainability coordinator. “The beautiful thing is we have buy-in from our employees. And that's how we can keep this at a very high standard. We have people who care about it in the store who report to leadership, and the store managers are ultimately the champions in each store.”
Another important component to the Wegmans food waste program has also been its partnership with Feeding America.
“When we talk about minimizing food waste, that includes donation for human consumption. And we have this incredible partnership with Feeding America’s network of food banks,” Wadsworth said. “Their pantries come to our stores on a daily basis to pick up restaurant foods, bakery, produce and dairy. They help us get it into the hands of people that need it.”
One thing not being wasted, however, is the retailer’s organic brûlée squash, launched last year.
“Last year we grew an acre. It was such a success with shoppers, we're growing two acres this year. Who knows – in the future a partner grower might be growing that for us at scale. I’m excited,” Hayes said, and added, “Hip Hip Brûlée!”
Wegmans Organics: On Farm and In Store