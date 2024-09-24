New Seasons Market Now on Amazon

To mark the launch of New Seasons Market on Amazon, all Prime members will receive free delivery on their first three orders from the independent grocer.

Neighborhood grocer New Seasons Market is now available on Amazon for online shopping and same-day grocery delivery, offering customers in the greater Portland and Vancouver, Wash., areas the convenience of having groceries delivered right to their door. To mark the launch, all Amazon Prime members will receive free delivery on their first three orders from New Seasons.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon as a pivotal step toward broadening our service offering and delivering the utmost convenience to our valued customers,” said New Seasons CEO Nancy Lebold. “Recognizing the rapidly changing landscape of grocery shopping, we’re embracing industry-leading platforms, including that provided by Amazon, to ensure that our community has access to the freshest, most sustainably produced and highest-quality products, with the ease of online shopping and fast delivery!"

“Amazon’s mission is to deliver the best selection, value and convenience for shoppers — working with beloved neighborhood grocers like New Seasons Market is part of that, where customers can shop their favorite items with fast delivery from Amazon,” said Christian Seitel, Amazon’s head of U.S. grocery partnerships. “We’re thrilled residents in the greater Portland area can now shop New Seasons Market in a whole new way, and we look forward to adding more locations over time.”