New Seasons Market Now on Amazon

Prime members in Portland, Vancouver, Wash., can shop independent grocer online
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
New Seasons Markets Beaverton OR Main Image
To mark the launch of New Seasons Market on Amazon, all Prime members will receive free delivery on their first three orders from the independent grocer.

Neighborhood grocer New Seasons Market is now available on Amazon for online shopping and same-day grocery delivery, offering customers in the greater Portland and Vancouver, Wash., areas the convenience of having groceries delivered right to their door. To mark the launch, all Amazon Prime members will receive free delivery on their first three orders from New Seasons.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon as a pivotal step toward broadening our service offering and delivering the utmost convenience to our valued customers,” said New Seasons CEO Nancy Lebold. “Recognizing the rapidly changing landscape of grocery shopping, we’re embracing industry-leading platforms, including that provided by Amazon, to ensure that our community has access to the freshest, most sustainably produced and highest-quality products, with the ease of online shopping and fast delivery!"

“Amazon’s mission is to deliver the best selection, value and convenience for shoppers — working with beloved neighborhood grocers like New Seasons Market is part of that, where customers can shop their favorite items with fast delivery from Amazon,” said Christian Seitel, Amazon’s head of U.S. grocery partnerships. “We’re thrilled residents in the greater Portland area can now shop New Seasons Market in a whole new way, and we look forward to adding more locations over time.”

New Seasons has recently introduced various online shopping features on a range of platforms, including Instacart, which powers the grocer’s newly launched app and its online shopping experience, and DoorDash.

Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons is now a team of nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state. The retailer’s progressive values include offering industry-leading compensation and benefits and committing 10% of its after-tax profits to its surrounding communities. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy. 

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

