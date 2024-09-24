New Seasons Market Now on Amazon
New Seasons has recently introduced various online shopping features on a range of platforms, including Instacart, which powers the grocer’s newly launched app and its online shopping experience, and DoorDash.
Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons is now a team of nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state. The retailer’s progressive values include offering industry-leading compensation and benefits and committing 10% of its after-tax profits to its surrounding communities. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy.
