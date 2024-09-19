Walmart Marketplace Taps TrueCommerce for Quicker Online Order Fulfillment
TrueCommerce’ solution accelerates and streamlines order processing and optimizes enterprise resource planning (ERP) use to help simplify operations. This allows for faster deliveries, enhances inventory visibility and keeps customers in the loop with real-time shipping updates via the marketplace connection. The integration with Walmart Marketplace allows companies the following:
- Automation Across Platforms: Streamlines the exchange of order, fulfillment and inventory data between an organization’s ERP and Walmart.
- Centralized Web-Based Marketplace Management: Efficiently handles all marketplace transactions from any location to remove the complexity of managing various portals and processes.
- Comprehensive Integration: Ensures that seamless integrated transactions cover inbound orders from marketplaces, outbound fulfillments and outbound inventory, for a complete approach to managing online Walmart sales.
- Seamless Customer Onboarding: Improves the ability to grow and manage a customer base by easily creating new customers in business systems based on inbound Walmart Marketplace orders.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.