Walmart Marketplace Taps TrueCommerce for Quicker Online Order Fulfillment

Integration enables businesses to automatically exchange key data with Walmart.com
TrueCommerce’s interface enables businesses to exchange key order, fulfillment, customer, and inventory data between Walmart.com and their own business systems, third-party logistics, shipping and/or warehouse management systems.

Walmart Marketplace has partnered with TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, to help Walmart Marketplace sellers optimize their order management and ramp up business growth with one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms. TrueCommerce’s interface enables businesses to automatically exchange key order, fulfillment, customer, and inventory data between Walmart.com and their own business systems, third-party logistics, shipping and/or warehouse management systems. 

“Our integration with Walmart Marketplace represents a significant expansion of TrueCommerce’s e-commerce capabilities,” said Ryan Tierney, SVP of product at Pittsburgh-based TrueCommerce. “By enabling our customers to seamlessly publish inventory availability and process orders on one of the world’s largest online retail platforms, we are opening enormous growth potential for businesses of all sizes. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to connect and integrate the entire supply chain, allowing our clients to reach millions of new customers through Walmart’s trusted brand and extensive reach.”

TrueCommerce’ solution accelerates and streamlines order processing and optimizes enterprise resource planning (ERP) use to help simplify operations. This allows for faster deliveries, enhances inventory visibility and keeps customers in the loop with real-time shipping updates via the marketplace connection. The integration with Walmart Marketplace allows companies the following:

  • Automation Across Platforms: Streamlines the exchange of order, fulfillment and inventory data between an organization’s ERP and Walmart.
  • Centralized Web-Based Marketplace Management: Efficiently handles all marketplace transactions from any location to remove the complexity of managing various portals and processes.
  • Comprehensive Integration: Ensures that seamless integrated transactions cover inbound orders from marketplaces, outbound fulfillments and outbound inventory, for a complete approach to managing online Walmart sales.
  • Seamless Customer Onboarding: Improves the ability to grow and manage a customer base by easily creating new customers in business systems based on inbound Walmart Marketplace orders.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

