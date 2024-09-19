Walmart Marketplace Taps TrueCommerce for Quicker Online Order Fulfillment

Walmart Marketplace has partnered with TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, to help Walmart Marketplace sellers optimize their order management and ramp up business growth with one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms. TrueCommerce’s interface enables businesses to automatically exchange key order, fulfillment, customer, and inventory data between Walmart.com and their own business systems, third-party logistics, shipping and/or warehouse management systems.

“Our integration with Walmart Marketplace represents a significant expansion of TrueCommerce’s e-commerce capabilities,” said Ryan Tierney, SVP of product at Pittsburgh-based TrueCommerce. “By enabling our customers to seamlessly publish inventory availability and process orders on one of the world’s largest online retail platforms, we are opening enormous growth potential for businesses of all sizes. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to connect and integrate the entire supply chain, allowing our clients to reach millions of new customers through Walmart’s trusted brand and extensive reach.”

