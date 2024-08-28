Walmart Announces Marketplace Expansions, Fulfillment Solutions

The company is also launching its first digital site for cross-category and cross-condition pre-owned items from performance-managed sellers. The Resold at Walmart assortment features items from more than 1,700 sellers; in addition to providing value to buyers, the destination also provides more sustainable choices.

Another new opportunity for sellers is a platform for collectibles. The new Collector shop on Walmart Marketplace allows sellers to enable pre-orders as a way to build customer anticipation for new products such as trading cards, action figures, dolls, comic books, records and more.

“We’re executing strategic priorities at Walmart that are helping us to become the customers’ first choice – every day, every season, for every item. Walmart Marketplace is a key component of that mission,” said Tom Ward, EVP and chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S. “We know the importance of personalized, seamless omnichannel experiences, and Walmart continues to advance its digital and fulfillment capabilities, including the new categories and features we announced today, that enhance the overall customer and seller experience on Walmart.com.”

To Ward’s point, Walmart updated sellers on its latest fulfillment solutions, including a new multi-solution program that allows sellers to fulfill orders from any e-commerce site via Walmart’s supply chain. Additionally, the company is opening its carrier network to sellers for full truckload shipments.

“Sellers are looking for a smart path for growth,” added Manish Joneja, SVP, Walmart Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services. “We’re bringing all the pieces together to be much more than a marketplace and investing in new ways for sellers to serve customers as we grow together.”

