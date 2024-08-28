 Skip to main content

Walmart Announces Marketplace Expansions, Fulfillment Solutions

Sellers meeting for annual summit as retailer aims to keep up strong e-commerce growth
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Walmart is adding a new premium beauty category to Walmart Marketplace, along with a shop for pre-owned items.

Walmart is hosting a summit this week for Walmart Marketplace sellers, who are gathering in San Francisco to get ideas and inspiration for growing their businesses with the omnichannel retailer. Walmart’s e-comm business continues to pick up steam, evident in a recent Brick Meets Click/Mercatus survey showing that the company nabbed a record 37% share of e-grocery sales in the second quarter of this year. 

Walmart’s own research shows that the platform posted more than 30% sales growth in each of the last four quarters. Several Walmart leaders will share updates on how to keep that momentum going at the Let’s Grow! 2024 Walmart Marketplace Seller Summit, including details on the latest innovations for sellers. 

One of those innovations is in the health and beauty category. Walmart is expanding its Marketplace assortment with a new premium beauty segment. More than 20 new brands will be included in the initial collection of items spanning hair care, skin care and hair tools. 

The company is also launching its first digital site for cross-category and cross-condition pre-owned items from performance-managed sellers. The Resold at Walmart assortment features items from more than 1,700 sellers; in addition to providing value to buyers, the destination also provides more sustainable choices. 

Another new opportunity for sellers is a platform for collectibles. The new Collector shop on Walmart Marketplace allows sellers to enable pre-orders as a way to build customer anticipation for new products such as trading cards, action figures, dolls, comic books, records and more. 

“We’re executing strategic priorities at Walmart that are helping us to become the customers’ first choice – every day, every season, for every item. Walmart Marketplace is a key component of that mission,” said Tom Ward, EVP and chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S. “We know the importance of personalized, seamless omnichannel experiences, and Walmart continues to advance its digital and fulfillment capabilities, including the new categories and features we announced today, that enhance the overall customer and seller experience on Walmart.com.”

To Ward’s point, Walmart updated sellers on its latest fulfillment solutions, including a new multi-solution program that allows sellers to fulfill orders from any e-commerce site via Walmart’s supply chain. Additionally, the company is opening its carrier network to sellers for full truckload shipments. 

“Sellers are looking for a smart path for growth,” added Manish Joneja, SVP, Walmart Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services. “We’re bringing all the pieces together to be much more than a marketplace and investing in new ways for sellers to serve customers as we grow together.”

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

