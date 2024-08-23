 Skip to main content

The Big Picture of DoorDash Delivery

Service provider’s new data shows that e-commerce saves families time and helps consumers with disabilities access necessities
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
DD family
Nearly 3 in 4 DoorDash users reported that food and grocery delivery makes them feel less stressed about providing meals and snacks to their household.

There are many reasons why consumers order groceries and food online, and it often goes beyond mere cravings and solving the what’s-for-dinner-tonight dilemma. Service provider DoorDash dug into such purchase drivers and shared new data about how delivery services improve the quality of life.

Grocery delivery through the third-party app is especially appreciated by families, the research affirms. A solid 84% of parents said that DoorDash helps them be more productive or gives them time back for other activities and, of that cohort, 60% reported that they are able to spend more time with their family because of DoorDash. Accordingly, nearly three-fourths (73%) shared that delivery makes them feel less anxious about providing for their family.

[RELATED: More Grocery Shoppers Are Hitting the Delivery Button]

Progressive Grocer recently talked with one DoorDash customer who agreed with that sentiment. “My car broke down and I had to get it towed. I have three kids and I didn’t know how we were going to eat,” said Deronique Turner, a Memphis resident. “I used DoorDash to order my groceries for about eight months until I was able to purchase a new vehicle and it is a life saver for me when I didn’t have a way to get to the store.” In addition to convenience, Turner said that that the acceptance of SNAP/EBT benefits on the app has proven helpful to many people who have considered using DoorDash to order groceries.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

On that note, groceries continue to be a growing area for the service provider as DoorDash works to meet the needs of families. The recent data shows that almost half (49%) of users ordered groceries or retail products from DoorDash and one in five have used the service to order from a grocery store or other food retailer that they would not have otherwise tried.

Families and caretakers who have someone with a disability in their household or life also confirm that the service has been helpful when buying groceries. Nearly a quarter (24%) said they have ordered groceries for loved ones who couldn’t leave the house. Of those who face some kind of mobility issue, 50% have used the service to order essential items when they couldn’t buy such things themselves or have someone else buy them and 21% indicated they would otherwise skip a meal altogether or eat snacks they have on hand. 

Turner shared another real-world example, “My children’s father’s mother doesn’t like go to the store and has bad knees. I was telling her about DoorDash and she said later, ‘I just did it and I was so excited’,” she recalled. 

Technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds