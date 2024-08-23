The Big Picture of DoorDash Delivery

There are many reasons why consumers order groceries and food online, and it often goes beyond mere cravings and solving the what’s-for-dinner-tonight dilemma. Service provider DoorDash dug into such purchase drivers and shared new data about how delivery services improve the quality of life.

Grocery delivery through the third-party app is especially appreciated by families, the research affirms. A solid 84% of parents said that DoorDash helps them be more productive or gives them time back for other activities and, of that cohort, 60% reported that they are able to spend more time with their family because of DoorDash. Accordingly, nearly three-fourths (73%) shared that delivery makes them feel less anxious about providing for their family.

Progressive Grocer recently talked with one DoorDash customer who agreed with that sentiment. “My car broke down and I had to get it towed. I have three kids and I didn’t know how we were going to eat,” said Deronique Turner, a Memphis resident. “I used DoorDash to order my groceries for about eight months until I was able to purchase a new vehicle and it is a life saver for me when I didn’t have a way to get to the store.” In addition to convenience, Turner said that that the acceptance of SNAP/EBT benefits on the app has proven helpful to many people who have considered using DoorDash to order groceries.