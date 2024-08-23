The Big Picture of DoorDash Delivery
On that note, groceries continue to be a growing area for the service provider as DoorDash works to meet the needs of families. The recent data shows that almost half (49%) of users ordered groceries or retail products from DoorDash and one in five have used the service to order from a grocery store or other food retailer that they would not have otherwise tried.
Families and caretakers who have someone with a disability in their household or life also confirm that the service has been helpful when buying groceries. Nearly a quarter (24%) said they have ordered groceries for loved ones who couldn’t leave the house. Of those who face some kind of mobility issue, 50% have used the service to order essential items when they couldn’t buy such things themselves or have someone else buy them and 21% indicated they would otherwise skip a meal altogether or eat snacks they have on hand.
Turner shared another real-world example, “My children’s father’s mother doesn’t like go to the store and has bad knees. I was telling her about DoorDash and she said later, ‘I just did it and I was so excited’,” she recalled.
Technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.