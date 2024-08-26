 Skip to main content

H-E-B Introduces Rapid Delivery Through Its Favor App

Service promises groceries, foodservice items in 45 minutes or less
Emily Crowe
H-E-B Now
The rollout of H-E-B Now is being supported by a new campaign dubbed "All In Favor."

Texas grocer H-E-B is rolling out an exclusive delivery offering through its Favor app, which promises up to 15 items delivered in 45 minutes or less. The H-E-B Now service has no delivery or service fees on orders over $25 through the end of the year, and in addition to groceries, customers can order H-E-B Beer & Wine, Blooms by H-E-B, H-E-B Sushiya, True Texas BBQ and more.

The service can be accessed through the new "H-E-B" tab on the Favor app, and its launch is being supported by a new campaign dubbed “All In Favor.” The campaign was created in partnership with Preacher, Favor’s agency of record, and features a fast-talking Texan who shows up amid everyday moments to let customers know about the plethora of food they can have quickly delivered.

"This new service strengthens our commitment to delivering Texas hospitality throughout our home state by offering Texans a quick and convenient way to tackle their last-minute grocery needs from their favorite grocery retailer – H-E-B," said Chris Rogge, Favor's senior director of brand and creative. "We are dedicated to delivering the best service and selection to Texans no matter what their delivery needs are, and there is no better way to showcase this than through our ‘All in Favor’ campaign."

The campaign will run throughout Texas on connected and linear broadcast TV, digital media and social media platforms, alongside the tagline "All your local restaurants. All your last-minute H-E-B needs. All your Texas favorites. All in Favor."

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

