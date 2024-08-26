H-E-B Introduces Rapid Delivery Through Its Favor App

"This new service strengthens our commitment to delivering Texas hospitality throughout our home state by offering Texans a quick and convenient way to tackle their last-minute grocery needs from their favorite grocery retailer – H-E-B," said Chris Rogge, Favor's senior director of brand and creative. "We are dedicated to delivering the best service and selection to Texans no matter what their delivery needs are, and there is no better way to showcase this than through our ‘All in Favor’ campaign."

The campaign will run throughout Texas on connected and linear broadcast TV, digital media and social media platforms, alongside the tagline "All your local restaurants. All your last-minute H-E-B needs. All your Texas favorites. All in Favor."

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.