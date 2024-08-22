Kroger Debuts Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus Floral Collection
Among the Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus products, which will debut seasonally, are Perfectly Peach Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a custom Vanderpump Ceramic French Urn, Royal Garden Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Violet Glass Vase, Signature Pink Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a custom Vanderpump Glass Urn, Villa Blanca Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Glass Vase, Crimson Romance Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Glass Vase, Autumn Extravagance Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Vintage Glass Vase, Violet Elegance Bouquet, and Pandora Pink Bouquet.
Offering statement flowers and greenery, the collection provides an easy way for consumers to achieve Vanderpump’s style at home. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus bouquets can be placed directly into a vase or styled by following a QR code to view step-by-step video tutorials conducted by Vanderpump herself. Customers can also buy floral arrangements already in custom vases that are designed or chosen by Vanderpump.
The collection can be shopped while products last at Kroger banners and on Bloom Haus via Door Dash and Uber Eats. Customers can participate on social media, tagging @lisavanderpump and @veryvanderpump, and go online for tutorials, videos, tips and tricks.
[RELATED: Kroger Expands Uber Eats Delivery to Include Floral Bouquets and Sushi]
Vanderpump is known for the hit Bravo TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as well as her spinoff show, “Vanderpump Rules,” of which she is an executive producer.
A family of companies with nearly 420,000 associates serving 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.