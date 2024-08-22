 Skip to main content

Kroger Debuts Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus Floral Collection

Curated collab features reality TV star’s unique style
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus Lisa Vanderpump Main Image
Curated by reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, the exclusive Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus collection features bouquets and ready-made floral arrangements in custom vases, available in a range of colors and themes at Kroger banners.

The Kroger Co. has launched Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus, a floral collection curated by businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump. Available exclusively at Kroger stores from Sept. 4, the collection brings Vanderpump’s signature aesthetic to life through floral arrangements. 

“We could not be more thrilled to collaborate with Lisa Vanderpump to launch this expertly curated floral collection, giving longtime customer favorite Bloom Haus a touch of flair and elegance emblematic of the signature style Vanderpump fans know and love,” noted Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group VP of fresh merchandising. 

The exclusive collection features bouquets and ready-made floral arrangements in custom vases, available in a range of colors and themes suitable for any occasion or gift.

“I think anybody who has followed me for years knows that I have a love for flowers, as they’ve seen in my restaurants and how I live my life, so to have created a flower brand with Kroger is an absolute pleasure,” said Vanderpump. “Flowers bring immense life and joy to a room, and I have had so much fun designing and creating these bouquets and arrangements. It’s been a passion project from start to finish, and I am excited to share it with the world.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Among the Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus products, which will debut seasonally, are Perfectly Peach Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a custom Vanderpump Ceramic French Urn, Royal Garden Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Violet Glass Vase, Signature Pink Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a custom Vanderpump Glass Urn, Villa Blanca Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Glass Vase, Crimson Romance Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Glass Vase, Autumn Extravagance Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Vintage Glass Vase, Violet Elegance Bouquet, and Pandora Pink Bouquet.

Offering statement flowers and greenery, the collection provides an easy way for consumers to achieve Vanderpump’s style at home. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus bouquets can be placed directly into a vase or styled by following a QR code to view step-by-step video tutorials conducted by Vanderpump herself. Customers can also buy floral arrangements already in custom vases that are designed or chosen by Vanderpump.

The collection can be shopped while products last at Kroger banners and on Bloom Haus via Door Dash and Uber Eats. Customers can participate on social media, tagging @lisavanderpump and @veryvanderpump, and go online for tutorials, videos, tips and tricks.

[RELATED: Kroger Expands Uber Eats Delivery to Include Floral Bouquets and Sushi]

Vanderpump is known for the hit Bravo TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as well as her spinoff show, “Vanderpump Rules,” of which she is an executive producer.

A family of companies with nearly 420,000 associates serving 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds