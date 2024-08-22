Kroger Debuts Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus Floral Collection

Curated by reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, the exclusive Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus collection features bouquets and ready-made floral arrangements in custom vases, available in a range of colors and themes at Kroger banners.

The Kroger Co. has launched Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus, a floral collection curated by businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump. Available exclusively at Kroger stores from Sept. 4, the collection brings Vanderpump’s signature aesthetic to life through floral arrangements.

“We could not be more thrilled to collaborate with Lisa Vanderpump to launch this expertly curated floral collection, giving longtime customer favorite Bloom Haus a touch of flair and elegance emblematic of the signature style Vanderpump fans know and love,” noted Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group VP of fresh merchandising.

The exclusive collection features bouquets and ready-made floral arrangements in custom vases, available in a range of colors and themes suitable for any occasion or gift.

“I think anybody who has followed me for years knows that I have a love for flowers, as they’ve seen in my restaurants and how I live my life, so to have created a flower brand with Kroger is an absolute pleasure,” said Vanderpump. “Flowers bring immense life and joy to a room, and I have had so much fun designing and creating these bouquets and arrangements. It’s been a passion project from start to finish, and I am excited to share it with the world.”