Target Debuts Its 1st Exclusive Collection for Pets and Pet Lovers
Shoppers can also discover new foods and treats for their dogs and cats. The Cuddle Collab features a variety of seasonal favorites.
"We know shoppers turn to Target to help them care for their families, and for millions of people — including 70% of Target guests — pets are family," said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer of apparel and accessories, home and hardlines. "The Cuddle Collab is all about celebrating our pets, and it's a fun way to extend our design expertise to the entire family — pets and the people who love them."
Officially dropping on Sept. 21, the exclusive collection was inspired by six social media influencers in the pet space who have millions of followers on various platforms. Many of the products in the line highlight those “fur-fluencer” personalities and stories, which are also featured on Target's website.
In a first for the company ,Target is spotlighting those and other pets in an inaugural social media series. The five-part program, dubbed "The Pets of Tarjay," depicts stories from a pet’s point of view and showcases the products that are part of The Cuddle Collab.
