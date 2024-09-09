 Skip to main content

Target Debuts Its 1st Exclusive Collection for Pets and Pet Lovers

The Cuddle Collab features products for fur babies and humans, launched with a new social media “series”
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
The Cuddle Collab apparel
The Cuddle Collab is a family affair for pet-loving Target shoppers.

The pet sector is big business, racking up $147 billion last year, including $64.4 billion in food and treats and $32 billion in supplies, per the American Pet Products Association. Recognizing that households with pets are investing more in such items while also seeking value, Target Corp. is rolling out a limited-time private label collection for furry family members, supported by an ambitious social media campaign.

The retailer announced the debut of The Cuddle Collab, an exclusive collection that starts at a $3 price point and includes accessories, toys, treats and home décor. The portfolio is unique in that it caters to pet owners and lovers with offerings for both animals and humans.

For example, the collection includes matching accessories for dogs, cats and humans and clothing such as sweatshirts and hats. Home décor pieces are part of The Cuddle Collab as well, with new items ranging from stylist pet beds to pet figurine bookends to Stanley tumbles. 

Shoppers can also discover new foods and treats for their dogs and cats. The Cuddle Collab features a variety of seasonal favorites. 

"We know shoppers turn to Target to help them care for their families, and for millions of people — including 70% of Target guests — pets are family," said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer of apparel and accessories, home and hardlines. "The Cuddle Collab is all about celebrating our pets, and it's a fun way to extend our design expertise to the entire family — pets and the people who love them."

Officially dropping on Sept. 21, the exclusive collection was inspired by six social media influencers in the pet space who have millions of followers on various platforms. Many of the products in the line highlight those “fur-fluencer” personalities and stories, which are also featured on Target's website.

In a first for the company ,Target is spotlighting those and other pets in an inaugural social media series. The five-part program, dubbed "The Pets of Tarjay," depicts stories from a pet’s point of view and showcases the products that are part of The Cuddle Collab.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

