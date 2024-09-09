Target Debuts Its 1st Exclusive Collection for Pets and Pet Lovers

The pet sector is big business, racking up $147 billion last year, including $64.4 billion in food and treats and $32 billion in supplies, per the American Pet Products Association. Recognizing that households with pets are investing more in such items while also seeking value, Target Corp. is rolling out a limited-time private label collection for furry family members, supported by an ambitious social media campaign.

The retailer announced the debut of The Cuddle Collab, an exclusive collection that starts at a $3 price point and includes accessories, toys, treats and home décor. The portfolio is unique in that it caters to pet owners and lovers with offerings for both animals and humans.

For example, the collection includes matching accessories for dogs, cats and humans and clothing such as sweatshirts and hats. Home décor pieces are part of The Cuddle Collab as well, with new items ranging from stylist pet beds to pet figurine bookends to Stanley tumbles.