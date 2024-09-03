Freshpet Appoints New COO

Freshpet, Inc. has named Nicki Baty chief operating officer. The longtime pet food exec joins the company’s leadership team and reports to CEO Billy Cyr.

Baty comes to the Secaucus, N.J.-based Freshpet from Colgate-Palmolive, where she most recently served as president and general manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition U.S. She spent nearly 20 years at Colgate-Palmolive, moving up with roles of increasing responsibility. She started there in 2005 in customer data management and, before that, worked for Unilever for four years. She earned a degree in law and business from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

[RELATED: Tyson Foods Announces New CFO]

“The team has built Freshpet into an incredible business, pioneering fresh pet food in the U.S. and transforming the category. Many households in the U.S. are now Freshpet shoppers and I believe there is terrific runway to scale the business,” said Baty.