Freshpet Appoints New COO
Added Cyr: "Nicki brings us a proven track record of scaling a large business, a commitment to animal health and wellbeing, and broad international experience that will support our efforts to accomplish our goals. We are excited to welcome Nicki to the team to help take us to the next level as a multi-billion-dollar organization.”
Baty takes on the COO role from co-founder and President Scott Morris, who continues in both of those positions. He will focus on developing the future of the company’s product portfolio, working closely with Baty, Cyr and other leaders.
“I have been fortunate to work with Nicki over the past two years on industry initiatives. I am thrilled she is joining Freshpet. My entrepreneurial skills and Nicki’s demonstrated ability to build organizational capability are an unbeatable combination. Working together as part of the talented team we have developed will help Freshpet reach its full potential,” Morris remarked.