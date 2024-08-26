Marlene Creighton Joins Kraft Heinz as Chief Sales Officer, U.S. Retail

The Kraft Heinz Co. is driving continued collaboration and growth with retail partners via a new chief sales officer, U.S. retail leadership position. Marlene Creighton took on the role in June, which will drive customer and channel growth through brand awareness and innovation.

Having spent over two decades in the CPG space, Creighton brings experience in digital transformations in sales, enterprise business planning, category management, and supply chain operations.

[RELATED: Kraft Heinz Sets Major Sustainability Goals Thanks to Federal Funding]

She most recently served as the chief sales officer for The Hershey Company, where she led the CPG’s commercial strategy and sales operation, driving growth with retail partners. During her time with the company, Creighton focused on digital enablement, planning, category management, and retail execution. She tapped into technologies to access deeper insights, improve processes, and accelerate information sharing to drive top-line revenue growth.

Creighton also spent time with P&G, Kraft Foods, and Unilever. She joins Kraft Heinz’s North America leadership team, reporting to Pedro Navio, EVP and president of North America. She will also be collaborating closely with global chief omnichannel officer Cory Onell.

This article was originally covered in Progressive Grocer's sister publication Consumer Goods Technology.